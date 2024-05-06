Meghan Trainor reveals husband Daryl Sabara’s only flaw

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Trainor has admitted the only flaw she has with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

The “All About That Bass” singer recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and mentioned that despite the many positive attributes her husband possesses in addition to being kind and a great parent to their two children – sons Riley, three, and Barry, 10 months – she does have one problem with him: his stinky breath.

“It’s that breath. It’s that morning breath. You know what I’m saying? I love you. He’s here. He’s here today. He’s looking so cute. He’s so f***in’ handsome. But you know that morning breath,” she told the show’s host.

“You know when some dudes are like — he’s gonna kill me — you know when some dudes are like, ‘I can’t brush my teeth until I have my coffee,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not math, baby.’ He’s like, ‘It’ll ruin my coffee.’ I’m like, ‘You’re ruining my day, so brush your teeth.’”

“That’s my only flaw with him. He probably has so many for me,” Trainor added. “Probably my open mouth. Probably just my talking about everything everywhere. He’ll be like, ‘Shut up!’”

Daryl Sabara and wife Meghan Trainor ( Getty Images )

With two young children at home, the Grammy winner also touched on how she and the Spy Kids alum are able to make “every night date night.”

“Our date night is every single night. After the kids go to bed at like 7:30, we go, ‘Date night!’ And we run to bed, and we watch Curb, or we watch our favorite TV shows, and we consider that our date night,” the “Made You Look” singer said.

She went on to say that she actually prefers these kinds of date nights because she doesn’t like going out to eat.

“I don’t love going out to restaurants,” she told Hudson. “I freak out. I’m like, ‘What am I gonna order? Am I gonna like it? Is the restaurant dark?’ I can’t eat in the dark. It’s a whole thing with me, so I’d rather just have popcorn in bed and cuddle with him there, so we call that date night.”

The couple attend the 2024 Grammy Awards ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Trainor and Sabara first met at a house party in 2014 and didn’t begin to date until years later when they were set up by Chloë Grace Moretz.

Sabara proposed to her the day before the Grammy winner’s 24th birthday in December 2017. Trainor posted about the proposal on Instagram at the time, captioning the post: “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

The couple then got married around one year later on 22 December 2018, which also marked the singer’s 25th birthday.

Their first son, Riley, was welcomed on 8 February 2021, and the couple announced their second son, Barry, was welcomed on 1 July 2023.

“On July 1st (our seven-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor wrote on Instagram shortly after her youngest son’s birth.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful C-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!” the “Mother” singer wrote. “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”