YouTuber and beauty guru Mel Thompson has died aged 35.

Her husband Puffin Thompson announced her passing in an Instagram post on Monday, telling followers: “I wish I had her back.”

No cause of death was provided, but a friend of Mr Thompson commented on the post, saying that Ms Thompson had been suffering from several health problems, such as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, with which she had been diagnosed.

Her YouTube channel was soon filled with tributes from fans and fellow YouTubers and makeup artists, such as James Welsh, Hindash, and Lisa Eldridge.

“Mel sadly passed away yesterday ... We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought,” Mr Thompson wrote. “I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was.”

“And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family,” he added. “The kids would talk to her non-stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.”

“Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back,” he finished.

“Such sad news. I’m so sorry for your loss,” Mr Welsh commented.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking news,” makeup artist Hindash wrote.

“I’m so deeply saddened and shocked,” Lisa Eldrige said. “My thoughts are with friends and family ... truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful.”

A friend of Ms Thompson, Elizabeth Spencer, said in a comment that the YouTuber had suffered from “a lot of medical problems”.

“I actually was the one who told her I thought she had Ehlers-Danlos. She went to her [doctor] and she was diagnosed with it. She talked about it on her channel. I’m not sure if that was a factor. I’m devastated,” she wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is “a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Connective tissue is a complex mixture of proteins and other substances that provide strength and elasticity to the underlying structures in your body”. There’s no information yet to determine if the condition was connected to Ms Thompson’s death.

“I am having a lot of health issues,” Ms Thompson wrote on Instagram in August 2020. “One main issue being seizures. I had two on my birthday and was in the hospital. Last night, I had another one. I’m okay. I just can’t keep pushing myself and I need to rest.”

Ms Thompson’s last video on her channel, which has 170,000 subscribers, was posted two days before her death on 24 September.

After being hired at cosmetics company MAC, Ms Thompson started posting videos in 2015.

Last year, she wrote on Instagram: “I grew up always saying I would never have kids. Here I am today with four and I wouldn’t trade places with anyone. I’m so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family.”

“Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times but ALWAYS more rewarding. To my babies, (you’ll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart,” she added.