What’s your favourite part about the training?

It has to be the long run. I’m now in a position where I just kind of get into a zone and I lose all track of time. It’s lovely to be out and about in the fresh air and I am a bit of a creature of habit so I do like the training plan.

What kind of role does hydration play in your training?

I think I’ve learnt the hard way with hydration. I very rarely used to take water along with me but I now hydrate throughout my run and I’m feeling much fresher. It’s made such a difference to my skin, my hair, my health, my thinking and my whole sense of self.

How does the training impact your lifestyle, both positively and negatively?

I can’t put into words how fantastic this experience has been in terms of that real sense of drive and determination and purpose. My emotional wellbeing and physical health and fitness is in a much better place.

However, it takes time away from my family because I have to do the training in the evening as I’m working in the day. But I can be a better mum and a better wife because I’m in a good place in terms of my own wellbeing.

Has your vision for the marathon changed as you’ve got stuck into the training?

Every step I take is for all the people who have supported me on that journey with my mental health, especially when it gets really dark on those long runs. They are who will get me across the finish line.

How have you been looking after your mental health while training?

For me, it’s about knowing my own body and balance. I need to run, hydrate and sleep properly because this helps me to keep me feeling positive.

How has your family supported you during this time?

It sounds really cliched but Paul, my husband, does whatever he can do to support me and the two boys. He’s giving me that freedom and space in order to be able to focus on this huge challenge that I’m taking on.

How have you found sticking to your nutrition plans?

Not so good, I have to be honest. Timing is quite crucial and I haven’t got that quite right yet. If I leave it until after my run then I’m not that hungry but it has a knock on effect with the next day’s run as I haven’t got any fuel in my system.

It’s not just about the marathon. I wasn’t eating well when I was struggling with my mental health. I didn’t have that fuel in my system in order to keep the engine running and then everything would stop working because of that.

What advice would you give to someone who is nervous about the run itself?

If you’ve put in that training and those small steps day after day after day, you’ve got to recognise that groundwork. The marathon is like the icing on the cake.

Who will you be thinking about as you run?

I’m doing this for my immediate family and the professionals, like my counsellors and people from Mind, who got me to this point and through my darkest days.

How do you plan to look after your mental wellbeing after the marathon?

That’s the bit that I’m really grappling with. You’ll go from that state of euphoria to what could potentially be a very significant dip. I’ll think about continuing that routine, just not as intensely. I’ll think about training three or four days a week so I’ve still got that structure.

How important is it for you to be raising the profile of Mind and getting people to think about their mental health?

It’s really important that we have those groups of professionals who are there to listen and to recognise our journeys. Mind ensures people have a voice and encourages people to find support in whatever form suits them. For me, it’s about supporting our youngsters and giving them the strategies and networks from a young age so that they know where to turn.

Is your relationship with physical activity becoming unhealthy?

We know physical activity can be an amazing way to support our mental health and help us feel good. But it isn’t helpful for everyone all the time, and can lead to problems for some of us. It’s important to recognise some of us can develop an unhealthy relationship with exercise.

Head to Mind’s website for tips on developing a healthy relationship with physical activity.