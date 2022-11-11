Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A resurfaced interview featuring Mia Goth has left fans in shock after they discovered she is, in fact, English.

The 29-year-old actor has become the new queen of horror since her dual-performances in A24’s X and its prequel, Pearl, were released this year with high praise. In both films, Goth naturally touts a southern American accent, which is why it came as such a surprise to fans when they came across an interview with W Magazine from six years ago, in which Goth showed off her real-life, English voice.

In the clip, Goth discussed what career she would have if she weren’t an actor and model. “If I wasn’t an actor, I think I would own a bakery, and I would call it Mamma Mia’s and I would have blueberry pancakes. It would be a blueberry theme,” the Nymphomaniac star said in her real accent.

Since the video interview resurfaced on Twitter this week, it’s gained more than 85,000 likes and more than 11,000 replies and quote tweets combined. Many fans were shocked by Goth’s real voice in the responses to the tweet.

One stunned Twitter user wrote: “SHE’S BRITISH?? WHY DO THEY KEEP TURNING OUT BRITISH.”

According to someone else, they were “caught off guard” by the actor’s voice.

“Realising I’ve actually never heard Mia Goth speak until now, I wasn’t expecting her to sound extremely British and outrageously posh” a third person commented.

Mia Goth reveals what career she would have if she wasn’t an actor

Of course, some Twitter users couldn’t help but make jokes about the British accent, and compare it to another popular British cartoon figure, Peppa Pig.

“Was not expecting her to sound like Peppa Pig,” one person joked.

The viral conversation surrounding the actor’s accent prompted amusement from many of Goth’s fans, who noted that the discovery has happened before. “Literally obsessed when people experience whiplash after finding out Mia Goth has a British accent,” one fan tweeted, while another said: “How are y’all just finding out Mia Goth is British?”

However, others were critical of the conversation regarding Goth’s voice, with many speaking out in defence of the actor.

“The conversation surrounding Mia Goth’s voice is so f**king weird, like do you people expect her to change the way she sounds, please act normal for once,” one person tweeted, while someone else asked: “Can you all for the love of god leave Mia Goth and her voice alone?”

Although Goth was born in London, she comes from both a Brazilian and Canadian background. Growing up, she spent time living in both countries before moving to southeast London with her mother when she was 12 years old. There, she was scouted by fashion photographer Gemma Booth when she was 14, and was subsequently signed by Storm Model Management.

Before making her acting debut in Lars von Trier’s 2013 film Nymphomaniac, she appeared in Vogue magazine and campaigns for high-fashion brand Miu Miu. Goth has since starred in movies such as The Survivalist, A Cure for Wellness, and High Life. In 2018, she had a supporting role in Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, and Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Emma in 2020.

Back in 2016, Goth married actor and longtime boyfriend Shia LaBeouf in a Las Vegas chapel ceremony. The couple briefly split and even filed for divorce two years later, before reconciling shortly after. In April this year, Goth and LaBeouf welcomed their first child together.