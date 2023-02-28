Michael B Jordan felt like he had to apologise to his mom after underwear photoshoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael B Jordan has explained why he felt like he needed to apologise to his mother, after his underwear photoshoot for Calvin Klein went viral.

The 36-year-old actor spoke about the advertisement during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, while at the premiere of his new film, Creed III. In the campaign for Calvin Klein, Jordan could be seen posing shirtless, as he wore the brand’s signature underwear.

Speaking to the publication, he explained why he wanted to talk to his mother, Donna Jordan, when the photos came out.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,’” he explained. “​​My business all out in the streets, literally.”

However, he acknowledged how “proud” he was of the photoshoot and that it came at the right “moment” in his career, as the campaign was released only days before the premiere of Creed III.

“Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he said. “And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

The images, shot by Mert & Marcus, marked the Black Panther star’s first time working with Calvin Klein. In the comments of brand’s Instagram post, which featured images from the campaign, fans didn’t hesitate to gush over the black-and-white images of Jordan.

“Sooo, y’all just gonna drop this on my TL without warning?! Lawd!” one wrote.

“Lord, forgive me for I have sinned. I lusted in my heart for this man, and I’m asking you to cleanse my mind,” another joked.

Many people also poked fun at the reactions that Jordan was receiving.

“Can you tone it down a tad?? My girlfriend is a step closer to leaving me every time she sees this,” one commented.

Another jokingly added: “Hey guys please be respectful of my and my husband’s relationship, we are in an EXCLUSIVE and SERIOUS relationship and it would be nice if you girls can pipe down a bit because yall aint getting all that tonight.”

Elsewhere in his interview with ET, he praised his co-star, Jonathan Majors’ cover for Ebony Magazine, in which the Devotion star also posed shirtless.

“I mean like damn, you got the Ebony cover photo, you know what I’m saying?” Jordan told Majors, as they laughed together on the red carpet. “We were having a moment, one, two.”