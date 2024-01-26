Michael Cera sparks confusion after he’s spotted signing bottles of CeraVe lotion

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you haven’t noticed, Michael Cera really likes CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion. So much so, he was recently spotted signing bottles of the skincare product.

The Superbad star, 35, sparked some confusion among fans when he was pictured carrying bags filled with CeraVe’s signature lotion on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. “Why is Michael Cera carrying that much lotion,” asked one user on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

The paparazzi-style photos seemed to be just another one of the Canadian actor’s inexplicable stunts - who can forget when Cera got a Jersey Shore-style makeover from the cast of Jersey Shore? That is, until he was later spotted in the CeraVe lotion aisle at a drugstore.

On Tuesday (23 January), influencer Haley Kalil took her TikTok followers along as she went to restock her skincare regimen. When she arrived at her pharmacy in Brooklyn, she noticed Cera signing bottles of CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion and plastering a sticker with his face throughout the entire display. “It’s a lovely cream here,” Cera said, before walking out of the store.

“Guys run to this pharmacy in BK, I just saw MICHAEL CERA signing bottles!!” Kalil captioned her post. “I’m a #ceravepartner, and I’m asking @CeraVe what is going ON #nyc #fyp #celebritysighting”.

What’s more, model and influencer Beca Michie also took to social media to share her run-in with the lotion obsessed actor. “Michael Cera knocked on my door this morning,” she said in a TikTok video, holding up a package taped with the Juno star’s face on it. She unboxed her package, which contained a Cera-branded T-shirt, a narwhal Squishmallow, a bag of crystals, and two bottles of CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion and Moisturizing Cream.

“Am I having a blonde moment? Did Michael make CeraVe? Because that’s how you spell his last name,” Michie pointed out, adding: “Does he own CeraVe?”

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that the bizarre videos were part of a larger campaign with the Scott Pilgrim vs the World actor. While Cera has yet to confirm whether he’s the skincare brand’s newest ambassador, it seems that CeraVe has tapped influencers to generate buzz for a possible Super Bowl ad starring Cera.

Even Cera himself sparked further collaboration rumours when he appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast on Thursday (25 January). When asked whether he’s the creator behind the popular skincare company, the actor played coy about his involvement. “My name is Cera,” he replied. “I don’t claim that, but if you look at my name, my name is Michael Cera and people tend to draw the obvious.”

“I do like to say I have some skin in the game,” he added.

Although it appears that both Cera and CeraVe are gearing up for a major partnership, fans are nonetheless applauding the company for its clever yet confusing marketing tactic. On X, one user wrote: “Wait this Michael Cera x CeraVe campaign is so good. Love that they’re leading with chaos/confusion.”

“This is awesome,” another person replied.

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday 11 February, here are some of this year’s best - and worst - ads that have already been released.