The best – and worst – Super Bowl 2024 ads

Super Bowl LVIII will be leaving viewers with an influx of celebrity-filled commercials as brands attempt to gain customers during what could also be called the Advertising Super Bowl.

This year, the football game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday 11 February and available to watch on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. In November 2023, the Hollywood Reporter reported that the network had sold out all of its Super Bowl commercial time slots, and had wanted $7m for 30-second ads.

The ads are known for entertaining the less avid football fans during breaks in the game, with many brands already beginning to tease their commercials in the two weeks before the big game.

These are some of the best - and worst - Super Bowl ads released so far.

Nerds starring Addison Rae

The candy company will be making its Super Bowl commercial debut advertising its Nerds Gummy Clusters this year. In the teaser posted to the company’s YouTube channel, Rae is coaching a “mystery student” on a dance for a performance set to Irene Cara’s 1983 hit “What a Feeling.”

Oreo starring Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is making her Super Bowl commercial debut by throwing it back to 2007, with the ad paying homage to the moments, and cookies, that have played a part in the family’s fame over the last 17 years. The ad’s teaser features the reality star standing next to a container of Oreos stacked just like her daughter Khloe had shown viewers many years ago in her pantry tour.

The message “It all starts with a twist this February” reads across the screen and clues fans into the fact that more throwback references are to come in the Super Bowl ad.

Popeyes

The Louisiana-themed fried chicken franchise will also be making its Super Bowl commercial debut in 2024. In the teaser the brand posted to its YouTube channel, the mascot, a chicken named Poppy, announced a promotion where if a team with wings ends up winning the game, customers can earn a free six-pack of wings with their order.

Hellmann’s starring Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is starring in her first Super Bowl commercial with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. The teaser posted to the brand’s YouTube channel features the Saturday Night Live alum having a photoshoot with a fictional cat named Mayo Cat.

“Mommy, give me the mayo,” a charismatic photographer says during the shoot. McKinnon struggles to smile as Mayo Cat perches on her shoulders. “Give me label! Give me label!” the photographer adds. McKinnon gives a pained smile as she tries to hold up more jars of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Pringles

The chip brand Pringles took to Instagram to tease its upcoming advertisement, which will premiere during the football game on 11 February. “The big game’s almost here, so we’re upping our ‘stache game. Who do you think it belongs to?” the caption asked viewers.

The post itself showed a photo of the Pringles’ mascot, which is a white oval with black eyes and eyebrows with most of the oval occupied with a giant curly moustache. Next to the logo is a photo of a man’s moustache that will likely be the star of the commercial. “Once you see it … you can’t unsee it,” text surrounding the pictures read. The frontrunner in the comments section seemed to be the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but the brand has not yet confirmed who the moustache belongs to.

Drumstick starring Eric André

The ice cream brand will have its first Super Bowl ad slot this year. Recently, it released a teaser with comedian Eric André. The clip features the actor’s bag, filled with only Drumsticks, being run through security at the airport before one of them needed to be “confiscated.”

Volkswagen

The popular car brand will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during the 2024 Super Bowl.

In its teaser ad posted to YouTube, the company takes viewers back in time with a black-and-white documentary style, with people giving confused looks at the iconic Beetle that has now become such a well-known car.