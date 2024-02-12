Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cera has finally given people some insight into why he was randomly signing bottles of CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion.

The actor appeared in the skincare brand’s Super Bowl commercial on 11 February. The premise of the commercial is an entire play on how his last name is the same as the brand as he jokes about creating the formula himself.

“I’m Michael Cera and I’m pleased to announce that this is my cream,” the actor says in the commercial.

After the ad was posted, CeraVe left a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that it did not “approve” of the ad. “We’ve seen this circulating on the internet. Please DO NOT WATCH and DO NOT SHARE. We are #developedwithderms,” the brand’s tweet read.

The Superbad star, 35, sparked some confusion among fans when he was pictured carrying bags filled with CeraVe’s signature lotion on the streets of Brooklyn, New York. “Why is Michael Cera carrying that much lotion,” asked one user on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

The paparazzi-style photos seemed to be just another one of the Canadian actor’s inexplicable stunts - who can forget when Cera got a Jersey Shore-style makeover from the cast of Jersey Shore? That is, until he was later spotted in the CeraVe lotion aisle at a drugstore.

On Tuesday 23 January, influencer Haley Kalil took her TikTok followers along as she went to restock her skincare regimen. When she arrived at her pharmacy in Brooklyn, she noticed Cera signing bottles of CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion and plastering a sticker with his face throughout the entire display. “It’s a lovely cream here,” Cera said, before walking out of the store.

“Guys run to this pharmacy in BK, I just saw MICHAEL CERA signing bottles!!” Kalil captioned her post. “I’m a #ceravepartner, and I’m asking @CeraVe what is going ON #nyc #fyp #celebritysighting”.

What’s more, model and influencer Beca Michie also took to social media to share her run-in with the lotion-obsessed actor. “Michael Cera knocked on my door this morning,” she said in a TikTok video, holding up a package taped with the Juno star’s face on it. She unboxed her package, which contained a Cera-branded T-shirt, a narwhal Squishmallow, a bag of crystals, and two bottles of CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion and Moisturizing Cream.

“Am I having a blonde moment? Did Michael make CeraVe? Because that’s how you spell his last name,” Michie pointed out, adding: “Does he own CeraVe?”

