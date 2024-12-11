Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Megan Fox’s Subservience co-star Michele Morrone has addressed rumors that they’re dating.

Following her recent split from Machine Gun Kelly, speculation arose after a resurfaced video from the film’s set showcased a playful interaction between Morrone, 34, and Fox, 38 — leading fans to comment on their chemistry.

The video, which recently went viral, was captured during filming of Subservience, a sci-fi thriller released in August. The movie debuted on Netflix in December and quickly became a streaming success despite being critically panned. Morrone portrays a father who acquires an AI android (played by Fox) to assist with household duties, only for the AI to become dangerously self-aware.

In the viral clip, the Transformers star can be seen leaning on Morrone and smiling as she helps him say “Spongebob,” which he struggled to pronounce due to his accent. The video ends with the pair sharing a playful glance before Fox quips: “What is this for?!”

The actors’ banter sparked online speculation about the possibility of a real-life romance, as one fan commented: “Honestly, if Megan Fox dumped MGK for this fine man, I would not blame her at all.”

Megan Fox’s co-star Michele Morrone denies relationship rumors ( Getty Images )

“Good for her !!!!!” someone else wrote. “She looks way better with his sexy a** than that tall weirdo.”

Morrone’s representative, however, clarified to TMZ the nature of their relationship. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project,” they said.

The rumors came on the heels of the Jennifer’s Body star’s breakup with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. The pair ended their relationship just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

The couple reportedly parted ways during a trip to Vail, Colorado, over Thanksgiving weekend, where tensions reached a boiling point. The outlet claimed the split stemmed from Fox discovering something upsetting on the rapper’s phone, prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early. Following his departure, the pair are allegedly no longer together.

Insiders shared with Us Weekly that the two had been trying to mend their relationship, especially in light of Fox’s pregnancy, but their fiery personalities led to renewed conflict. “They broke up in late November,” a source revealed, adding that while they are “done for now,” reconciliation remains a possibility down the line.

Fox announced her pregnancy in a photo carousel posted to Instagram on November 11. She could be seen holding a positive pregnancy test for the camera in one snap, and cradling her baby bump covered in black liquid in another. She captioned the photos with lyrics from Kelly’s song, “last november,” which touched upon the couple’s past miscarriage.

She added: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

This will be Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. She shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

The couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Their relationship became public a few months later, with Fox appearing in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video in May. By January 2022, the pair were engaged.