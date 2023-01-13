Dancing On Ice’s Michelle Heaton blames menopause for whiplash injury

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dancing On Ice’s Michelle Heaton has spoken out about the injuries she sustained while rehearsing for the ITV series.

The 43-year-old singer is a contestant in the new series of the skating competition.

During an appearance on the lunchtime panel show Loose Women, Heaton revealed that she’s “got a bit of whiplash in my neck.”

“I had I think four falls on Monday and do you know what it is? It’s forgetting you’re on ice!” she told panelists Nadia Sawalha, Carol McGiffin, Judi Love and Charlene White. “I’m calling it menopausal brain fog because I just stand there.

“The falls usually come when I’m still and I forget that I’m not in shoes and my feet just go and then I am on my back. So I’ve got to be careful of that.”

In 2021, Heaton revealed details about her drinking addiction.

“What I was doing was a suicide mission,” she told The Sun. “I never actually thought, ‘I want to kill myself’, but ultimately I was killing myself. I was crying out for help when I couldn’t actually ask for help. But when you’re an addict, it feels like there’s no way out.”

The singer said that lockdown had slowed down her cocaine use as drugs became harder to access, but added that she became increasingly dependent on alcohol.

She also revealed that Katie Price conducted an intervention and helped with her recovery.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.