Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright had to lock themselves in a bedroom of their £3.5m home when four masked raiders broke in, reports say.

The former Coronation Street actor, 37, and The Only Way Is Essex star, 38, are expecting their first child together, with Keegan heavily pregnant at the time of the break in.

The couple reportedly heard a window smash and an alarm go off and hid as police were alerted via a security system at just after 6am on Tuesday (18 February).

Four suspects “wearing balaclavas and dressed in black” were in Keegan and Wright’s home for roughly a minute but left when they heard Wright shouting, per The Sun.

Essex Police reportedly arrived at the mansion within eight minutes but the group had already fled the scene “empty handed in a getaway car”.

A source said: “It was a traumatic experience for both of them but they are relieved that neither of them were injured.”

They added: “It was a horrible thing to go through, particularly for someone who is heavily pregnant. They are understandably very shaken up by what happened.”

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright locked themselves in a bedroom of their £3.5m home during a break in ( Getty Images )

A camera is thought to have detected the group approaching the house and sent alerts to Keegan and Wright’s phones. The TOWIE star then heard a patio window smash and an alarm go off.

“Mark realised someone was breaking into the house. His first thoughts were for Michelle’s protection and he acted swiftly,” The Sun’s source added.

Wright and Keegan moved into the property just over two years ago, after purchasing the Essex mansion in 2019 for £1.3m.

The couple regularly share interior and exterior photos of their property to their home Instagram account, Wrightyhome, which has 663,000 followers.

Wright reportedly insisted a high-level security system be set up in the home. “He was keen to make sure the house was protected when he set up the Instagram page,” the source said.

An Essex Police spokesman said the force is still investigating the burglary.

“We are exploring a number of lines of inquiry including but not limited to forensic opportunities, CCTV and witness statements,” he told The Sun.

“Anyone with information should contact us as soon as possible.”