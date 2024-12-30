Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce they are expecting first baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, both 37, have been married for more than nine years, after tying the knot in 2015. The TV stars revealed the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday (29 December).

Sharing a picture of themselves clad in white on the sandy shores of a beach with Keegan cradling her baby bump, they captioned the image: “2025 is going to be a special one for us...” along with a white heart and baby emoji.

The couple first met in 2012 in the green room on TheX Factor, and would regularly bump into each other at work events, Wright previously told Jamie Laing on the Private Parts podcast.

“Fourth grandchild incoming and can’t wait xxxx,” Wright’s father, Mark, commented on the post, which has been liked over 1 million times.

“Omg darling so happy for both of you,” Keegan’s former Corrie co-star Helen Flanagan wrote.

“Congrats to both! Will be a beautiful baby,” said Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Meanwhile, Wright’s cousin Elliott wrote, “At last!!! Haha so happy for you both, love you, can’t wait to meet the baby!”

( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images )

Singer Olly Murs added: “It’s magical guys x buzzing for you both!”

Keegan first shot to fame for her role as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street, and has since appeared in dramas including Brassic, Fool Me Once, Red Dwarf, and Our Girl. During her career, she was voted “sexiest woman alive” over 12 times, an accolade she has admitted made her deeply uncomfortable.

Wright is best known for being one of the original cast members of popular reality show, The Only Way is Essex. As well as being an ambassador for Littlewoods and Matalan in the past, the TV personality also hosts the evening “Club Classics” slot for Heart radio.

Keegan was previously engaged to The Wanted star Max George, while Wright was previously in a relationship with his Towie co-star Lauren Goodger.

In a 2019 interview with The Independent, Keegan spoke about media scrutiny around having a child, saying that “women are more affected” by it than men. “It’s like, as soon as you get married, ‘When are you having a child?’ My husband [reality star Mark Wright] never gets asked that question.

“I think it’s really invasive, for a start, and I used to answer that question all the time, but then I think to myself, well, why do I need to answer that question? It’s no one’s business.”