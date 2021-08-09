Michelle Obama wears green halter dress during Barack’s 60th birthday celebration

Michelle Obama opted for a tropical green halter dress for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, with the former first lady pictured smiling as she celebrated her husband.

On Saturday, the Obamas celebrated the former president’s birthday alongside hundreds of notable guests including John Legend, Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the couple’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

While details about the event have been mostly kept under wraps, photos obtained by TMZ revealed the outfits worn by the host couple, with Mr and Ms Obama opting for resort-inspired looks.

For the event, the former first lady chose a long green halter dress with an abstract print, which she paired with two gold bracelets, gold rings and a simple updo.

The theme of the look was similar to that of Mr Obama’s outfit, with the former president pictured in a white and gray floral print button-down and white pants, which he paired with a black bead necklace.

“This is the only picture I could find floating around of Michelle Obama’s dress. I like it. Very in theme,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Her closet must be spectacular.”

According to People, guests were also offered custom black masks, although the outlet notes that many attendees, including the Obamas, chose not to wear them.

The party also included details such as napkins emblazoned with a 44 and 60 monogram, in celebration of the 44th president’s birthday.

While the party was scaled back in size amid concerns over the Delta variant, a source told the outlet that the former president had a “great time” and “danced all night”.

Prior to the celebration, Ms Obama wished her husband a happy birthday on social media, where she shared a photo of the family and wrote: “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!”