Michelle Obama took power dressing to the next level at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

The former first lady appeared on stage in a deconstructed, sleeveless navy blue suit by Monse paired with matching silver earrings and an elegant braided hairstyle. According to WWD, Obama’s look was from the brand’s Resort 2025 collection, which Fernando Garcia, Monse’s co-creative director, explained was inspired by sci-fi and aliens.

The brand, founded in 2015 by Garcia and Laura Kim, has long counted Obama as a fan. The former first lady previously wore a black-and-white Monse dress at the 2017 opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Giving a speech in her native Chicago, Obama solidified her position as one of the most popular and powerful voices in the Democratic party, in trademark polished look.

On X, social media users praised her chic DNC look, with many noting her ability to turn out look after look throughout her post-White House style.

“Michelle Obama’s post-White House fashion game is so consistently on point,” one person wrote.

“I don’t care what your political opinion is, Michelle Obama’s outfit at the DNC is next level,” someone else noted.

“That dress Michelle Obama has on is just gorgeous,” another commented.

open image in gallery Former First Lady Michelle Obama took the DNC stage on 20 August to give a speech in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for president (Reuters) ( REUTERS )

“Michelle Obama out here looking like the absolute queen that she is,” someone else praised the former first lady. “That dress is *chef’s kiss*. SLAY Queen. SLAY.”

Some people took to the social media platform to demand who designed the former first lady’s gorgeous outfit.

“Social media person: drop the dress designer. Please,” another commented, while someone else added: “I NEED TO KNOW WHO MICHELLE OBAMA IS WEARING IMMEDIATELY OH WOW.”

At the DNC this week, there has been no shortage of inspiring fashion moments.

open image in gallery Former First Lady Michelle Obama greets her husband former President Barack Obama on the DNC stage on 20 August in Chicago (Getty Images) ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden paired a lilac double-breasted blazer by Ralph Lauren with elegant white trousers and later on, stunned in a sparkling blue gown by the same designer. By wearing Lauren’s designs, she patriotically highlighted American creativity and talent.

Later that the night, Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in a chic, “coconut brown” Chloé two-piece suit. The tan shade references Harris’ infamous speech, in which she quotes a proverb her mother often said to her growing up.

“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” she said at a May 2023 White House swearing-in ceremony. “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Harris’s decision to wear a tan suit also harkens back to 2014 when then-President Barack Obama received swift backlash from conservatives for wearing a suit in a similar color. At the time, many pundits claimed that his tan suit was “inappropriate” and displayed his unfitness for office.