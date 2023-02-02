Mikayla Noguiera hints at mascara controversy as she returns to TikTok

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Influencer Mikayla Noguiera has returned to TikTok amid controversy surrounding a recent L’Oreal mascara review, in which fans claimed the make-up artist used false lashes to promote the product.

The drama began last week when the 24-year-old Massachusetts native shared a video to her 14.4m TikTok followers reviewing L’Oreal’s Telescopic Lift mascara. In a video posted on 24 January, Noguiera praised the product for lifting her lashes, saying: “This literally just changed my life. This looks like false lashes.”

“I am speechless, and I’m not sure anyone’s ever gonna be able to compete with this mascara,” she said.

Despite disclosing that the video was in partnership with the makeup company – Noguiera said in her caption that she was a “L’Oreal Paris Partner” – many viewers were convinced Noguiera used actual false lashes to achieve the look, specifically Ardell Demi Wispies.

“Looks like ardell wispies to me,” one user commented.

“I know an ardell demi wispy when I see it,” said someone else.

“#Lashgate2023,” another person said.

Unsurprisingly, Noguiera denied any claims that she used fake lashes in her advertisement, replying to users in the comments section that L’Oreal “would never allow that in a partnered post,” and clarified that she used “three/four coats” of the mascara to achieve the lifted look.

However, TikTokers still maintained that Noguiera used fake lashes in the sponsored post, so much so that she remained silent on the app for more than a week.

Now, the beauty influencer returned to the app on 1 February with a subtle video poking fun at the backlash.

“I’m sure we all know why we’ve all gathered here today,” she began the Valentine’s Day-themed TikTok. “It’s the month of love, bitches!”

Noguiera proceeded to give her followers a tutorial on achieving her red and pink makeup look, but failed to clear up any confusion surrounding her L’Oreal sponsored post. Of course, this left commenters frustrated and begging for answers.

“I was ready for the tea,” one person said.

“That is not why I gathered here,” another commented. “I NEED ANSWERS ON THE MASCARA.”

A third user wrote: “Girl we need an explanation please.”

This wasn’t the only mascara-related drama to recently unfold on TikTok. A new “mascara trend,” which has garnered millions of views on the app, is a cryptic way for users to discuss their relationships, breakups, and sexual experiences in code. But with new trends popping up everyday, the code word has recently caused some confusion among TikTok users – most notably, Julia Fox.

The #mascaratrend is a coded way for people on TikTok to talk about their past and present romantic relationships. Some have even used the word “mascara” to describe their sexual experiences, without the risk of being censored by the app.

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox came under fire on the app when she replied to a user who described someone using his “mascara” without consent. When TikToker Conor Whipple used the mascara trend to describe his own experience with sexual assault, saying, “I gave this one girl mascara one time and it must’ve been so good that she decided that her and her friend should both try it without my consent,” Fox commented under his video:“Idk why but I don’t feel bad for u lol”.

Many users quickly criticised Fox for the “out of touch” comment, but the model later confirmed in a TikTok comment that she was unaware of the mascara trend.

“Hey babe I’m so sorry I really thought u were talking about mascara like as in make up. I’m sorry that happened to u,” she replied to his video on Friday.

In a separate comment, Fox added: “I wasn’t on the side of TikTok that was doing this trend and I thought u were talking about getting ur make up stolen!!!! I’m sorry babe I hope ur ok.”