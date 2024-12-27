Mila Kunis reveals the ‘worst thing’ her children could say to her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mila Kunis has shared the “worst thing” that her children, who she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher, could tell her.

The 41-year-old actor spoke candidly about motherhood in a recent video with Noa Tishby, who worked as Israel’s former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism. In the clip, published on the second night of Hanukkah (December 26), Kunis described how her Jewish upbringing shaped her concerns and tactics as a parent of two children, Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, eight.

“I think I have a fear of not having enough food,” Kunis explained. “My fear of someone being hungry, like the worst thing my kids could say to me is, ‘I’m hungry.’”

The That’s ‘70’s Show alum went on to express how food can “fix everything” for her family.

“You’re tired? Eat some food. You’re cranky? Eat some food,” she quipped. “A health person’s gonna say this is unhealthy and we’re doing something wrong, and I understand. I’m working on it. But it is just something that’s embedded in me.”

Earlier in the conversation, Kunis also opened up about her and Kutcher’s traditions, as they’re raising their children Jewish.

open image in gallery Mila Kunis says her biggest fear is her children telling her they’re hungry ( Getty Images )

“I was raised culturally Jewish. So for me, it’s a culture. And as I had kids. and my kids very much identify with the religion aspect of it. I’m like, ‘OK, I guess we’ll do Shabbos and we’ll do the candles,’” she said, referring to the day of rest at the end of the week in Judaism, also known as Shabbat. “There’s so much beautiful tradition in it.”

Throughout their careers in Hollywood, Kutcher and Kunis have opted to keep their children out of the spotlight. However, the couple and their two children did make a rare appearance at a WBNA game in Los Angeles, California in May.

During the game, which saw the Indiana Fever defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, the group of four also had the opportunity to meet iconic point guard Caitlin Clark.

The Black Swan star has previously opened up about her family lives at home. Speaking to E! News in 2022, Kunis shared how “doors are always open in [their] house.”

“We have no closed doors in our house and that includes the bathroom,” Kunis said. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kinds of embodied bodily functions as a very standard norm.”

open image in gallery Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and their two children met Caitlin Clark at a WNBA game in May ( Getty Images )

She acknowledged that she was once surprised by her at-home routine, adding: “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

She also confessed that even at times when she did close the bathroom door, “it never made a difference,” as her family would continue knocking on it “every two seconds”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,’” Kunis added.