Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took their children out during a rare public appearance, and fans can’t get over their striking resemblance.

The A-list couple, who have been married since 2015, recently sat courtside with their two children – daughter Wyatt, nine, and son Dimitri, seven – at a WBNA game in Los Angeles, California. The family of four watched as Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 78 to 73 on Friday 24 May.

In a video posted by Indiana Fever, Clark could be seen posing for photos with the famous family. She gave a hug to Kutcher – who was wearing a University of Iowa baseball cap, both his and Clark’s alma mater – and pointed out Dimitri’s Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt. She hugged both Dimitri and Wyatt, as someone else on the sidelines snapped the photo.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor shared an Instagram snap from his meet-up with Clark, who was named the all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history during her final season at Iowa.

“Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1. Even bigger props on being someone to look up to! Take your shot! #hawkeyes,” Kutcher captioned the post, which showed him and Clark high-fiving.

The event also marked the first time their children were photographed in public. In a video posted to TikTok, fans couldn’t help but point out how Wyatt and Dimitri are “spitting images” of Kutcher and Kunis.

“Their kids are BEAUTIFUL,” one TikTok user wrote, while another said: “Omg they are printers. They are spitting images of their parents.”

“Their son looks like Mila and their daughter looks so much like Ashton,” a third person commented, as someone else said: “They are so cute! I haven’t ever seen a picture of them!”

Kutcher and Kunis first met while playing on-again, off-again couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the sitcom That ‘70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. However, the two didn’t start dating until 2012.

Shortly after their engagement, the couple welcomed their first child – daughter Wyatt – in October 2014. They were married in July 2015, and went on to welcome Dimitri in November 2016.

Since then, the Hollywood stars have shared glimpses of their family lives at home. The Friends with Benefits actor previously revealed that she’s taught her children to never close doors in their household. Speaking to E! News in 2022, Kunis shared how “doors are always open in [their] house”, including the one for the bathroom, which has helped her family normalize all types of “bodily functions”.

“We have no closed doors in our house and that includes the bathroom,” Kunis said. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kinds of embodied bodily functions as a very standard norm.”

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever poses for a photo with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri ( Getty Images )

The Black Swan star acknowledged that she was once surprised by her family’s routine, adding: “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open.”

She also confessed that even at times when she did close the bathroom door, “it never made a difference,” as her family would continue knocking on it “every two seconds”.

“I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,’” she added.

In July 2021, Kunis and Kutcher also sparked mixed reactions when they revealed that they only bathe their children “when you can see dirt on them”. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Kunis admitted that she “didn’t wash them every day” when her children were newborns.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” she explained. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

Kunis later addressed the online debate during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that there’s some form of water that her children touch “every day”.

“I mean, I shower, Ellen,” she said. “The kids – there’s a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s Covid. We didn’t leave the house. Who cares?”