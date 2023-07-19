Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miles Teller and Chace Crawford have sparked gleeful reactions from fans after they were captured dancing to Bad Bunny on the golf course together.

At the American Century Championship on 16 July, the two actors got down on the greenery to the Puerto Rican rapper’s “Chambea” in between holes at the star-studded Lake Tahoe tournament, where they were joined by Aaron Rodgers, Steph Curry, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen. While the Golden State Warrior may have left victorious, Teller and Crawford went viral for their 29-second jig.

TikTok user @Jenniferbuzzard22 caught them in act and posted the video to her page with the caption: “Don’t think, just do. Team Pretty Boy having fun at the American Century Championship.” At first, Teller was the only one showing off his moves to the music. As he rolled his body back and forth, the crowd of fans adjacent to him started to scream. Immediately, he froze and turned his head to look at the obsessed viewers, blushing and smiling.

Teller was standing behind Crawford when The Boys star turned to face him, whispered something, and spun back around. Crawford then began swaying his hips and tapping his foot to the music. Teller proceeded to mirror Crawford’s moves, with both men using their golf clubs as a pole to move around. A smiling Teller then waved one hand in the air for a few seconds before the video ended.

The post, which has more than 2.7 million views and 1,570 comments, has been met with comments from fans gushing over the Hollywood duo’s dance break.

“Him dancing to Bad Bunny was all I needed for today. Thank you for your service,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer admitted: “I lost count of how many times I’ve watched this.”

“Best video on the internet right now,” one person remarked, while another exclaimed: “CHACE CRAWFORD AND MILES TELLER ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

This is not the first time Teller’s dance moves have gone viral. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Teller reflected on the viral footage of him and the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers dancing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New Jersey.

He jokingly said of his friend: “Everything I do with Rodgers gets so much publicity. So, I need to stop hanging out with him.”

Rodgers was swaying to Swift’s “Style” from her 1989 album when a fan caught him on video in the VIP floor box with Teller. Barstool Sports posted the footage to Twitter with the caption: “Breaking! Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie.”

While Rodgers hadn’t been dubbed a member of Swift’s fan base before the stadium show in May, his long-time bestie Teller has been known to rock out to the singer’s hits. In 2021, he and his wife Keleigh Teller were featured in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video as the couple whose wedding the singer wrecks.