Fans dub Miley Cyrus as ‘best dressed’ at the Grammys after her five outfit changes

There may not have been an official “best dressed” award at the 2024 Grammys, but fans believe Miley Cyrus deserved the accolade for her five outfit changes throughout the night.

The 31-year-old powerhouse vocalist donned more than a novel red carpet look for the 66th annual Grammy Awards on 4 February – she made several unexpected style statements, from Margiela couture to vintage Tom Ford Gucci.

Outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, stars arrived in designer garb selected to suit them for the entire night. Yet, Cyrus, who picked up her first two Grammy awards, collaborated with her long-time stylist, Bradley Kenneth, to pick five unparalleled looks with significant sparkle.

To start, the “Flowers” artist shimmered in a chainmail Maison Margiela original by John Galliano. The risqué structuring of the dress fed the cameras a sort of naked view of Cyrus’s unapologetic, authentic personality. Meanwhile, her heightened hairstyle contributed to the old-school rocker icon in her with a big blow-out made possible by Bob Recine. Then, to make the look even more Margiela-coded, Cyrus strapped on a pair of the brand’s emblem Tabis, but these were co-designed by Christian Louboutin.

Next, to accept her award from Mariah Carey for Best Pop Solo Performance, she pulled off a black sequin jumpsuit plucked from Tom Ford’s era at Gucci. The long garment caught the stage lights, presenting the star in a chic silhouette. Because this was the first award handed out, Cyrus had little time to slip out of her red-carpet dress and into the dark garment.

While these two outfits were calculated noteworthy picks, Cyrus’s performance of “Flowers” brought out a special look from the early 2000s. Cyrus wore a silver-fringed bodysuit designed by Bob Mackie for his Fall/Winter 2002 collection. The delicate piece resembled Mackie’s previous designs seen on female music legends Cher and Tina Turner, with its intricate beading on the drop-down strands creating a peacock-esque feathering.

Her frilled hair added even more of an early 80s vibe when paired with a second garment made by Mackie. Backstage, Cyrus was spotted in a bustier jumpsuit with a silver and black crossover chain belt and black feathered shawl.

Cyrus stunned next to Mariah Carey in a Tom Ford Gucci sequin jumpsuit (Getty)

The final look of the evening was an ode to Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato de Sarno. The “Used To Be Young” artist graciously accepted her award for Record of the Year in a sequin copper, one-shoulder gown with a high slit that prompted Cyrus to make a cheeky commando confession.

Online, obsessed viewers flooded social media to commend Cyrus for her standout looks. A few dubbed her Grammy fashion as history-making.

“IN LOVE WITH THESE OUTFITS STUNNING AND SHINY,” an excited woman wrote on X, while another added: “She f***ing slayed the whole night just in outfits don’t get my started on awards hunnnnnyyy.”

“Can we take a minute to talk about how Miley Cyrus slayed the Grammys with her hair and outfit and that body,” a third added.

For her fourth outfit change, Cyrus pulled out a Bob Mackie bustier jumpsuit (Getty)

Other music enthusiasts compared her third outfit and entire performance to Tina Turner. “Miley Cyrus‘ Grammys 2024 outfit is giving me major Tina Turner Mad Max vibes,” one person said.

An enamored woman noted: “I don’t care what anyone else is wearing @MileyCyrus won the #GRAMMYs A full outfit made out of safety pins?! Look at the movement.”

Her final look was a Gucci one-shoulder gown designed by Sabato de Sarno (AFP via Getty)

“She looked fabulous, was extraordinarily entertaining, fierce, and gracious/humble. Just love her,” an impressed individual remarked on TikTok.