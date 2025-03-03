Miley Cyrus somehow gets bold new hairstyle between Oscars and after-party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus made a very bold change to her hair between the Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 32-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in a custom glitter black gown by Alexander McQueen. She paired the dress, which had a sheer skirt and halter necklace, with black lace gloves and silver diamond earrings.

She also debuted bleached eyebrows, complementing her brown hair with blonde highlights, which was styled in soft waves and a deep side part.

After attending the Oscars, where she and Miles Teller presented the award for Best Sound, the “Flowers” singer made her way to the annual after-party.

However, fans were shocked to see that her hairstyle appeared to have dramatically changed as she revealed micro bangs. She had the rest of her hair straightened and styled in a high ponytail.

For the after-party, Cyrus wore a custom black strapless Maison Margiela gown paired with a matching black handbag. She accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings and a silver ring.

Miley Cyrus’s stylist cut her bangs before she attended the Oscars after-party on Sunday ( Getty Images )

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posed alongside her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, who wore a classic black suit and white shirt with white sneakers.

Following the star-studded event, Cyrus’ hairstylist Bob Recine confirmed to People that he trimmed her bangs — which were previously hidden at the Oscars — right before Vanity Fair’s party.

Recine also spoke about Cyrus’ hairdo at the Oscars, saying it was inspired by an iconic fictional character.

“For tonight's look, I was inspired by fictional character Jessica Rabbit for Miley’s voluminous, marcel waves,” he said. “I loved her approach to the Oscar this year as she is keeping it youthful and fun but still that high-end, classic Hollywood glam that the Oscars is.”

She shared that he and Cyrus “really collaborate” on her looks, from how she styles her hair to what shoes she wears.

“She really trusts me and it helps in being able to enhance her natural beauty while also adding in the sexy, glam twist,” he added.

Last night’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party featured a slew of show-stopping celebrity looks. Olivia Wilde smiled for the cameras in a totally sheer gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her naked figure underneath. Julia Fox also wore a transparent mesh dress adorned in faux hair by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara posed for the paparazzi in an orange, yellow and purple woven long-sleeve dress with a pale pink satin clutch.

The 2025 Academy Awards race was the closest in years, with the ceremony considered a three-horse race between Sean Baker’s critical darling Anora, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and Pope drama Conclave.

Ultimately, Anora became the evening’s big winner, taking home five trophies in total, including Best Picture. The star of the film won the award for Best Actress, while Adrien Brody won his second Oscar for his role in The Brutalist.