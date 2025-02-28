Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has responded to another wave of sexist criticism about looking older than she is.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old actor shared a headline on Instagram from a British Vogue article, which read: “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.” The story addressed how critics on X have claimed she’s “looking older than ever” after she recently dyed her hair blonde.

Re-sharing the Vogue article on her Instagram Story, Brown added simply: “@britishvogue, thank you.”

The Stranger Things star recently walked red carpet events with her new hair, attending the SAG Awards on February 23 and the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Electric State, on February 24.

Just two months ago, Brown was forced to clap back at trolls who claimed she “looked 35.”

Brown responded to the comments on her Instagram Story, writing to her followers: “Women grow!! Not sorry about it,” alongside a smiley face emoji.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown thanked British Vogue for an article headlined, ‘No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

When attending the premiere of The Electric State on Monday, she walked the red carpet with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. As Brown posed for the paparazzi, two unseen photographers could be heard shouting for her to “get your boyfriend” in the shots.

However, Brown was unimpressed by the photographers failing to recognize him as her husband, replying: “He’s not my boyfriend.”

The photographers apologized, at which point the Enola Holmes star smirked and told them, “It’s OK.”

In October, Brown gave fans an intimate glimpse into her and Bongiovi’s Italian wedding, which took place in May 2024, sharing breathtaking photos from the ceremony.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown’s simple response to fans claiming she looks older after she dyed her hair ( @milliebobbybrown / Instagtam )

“Forever and always, your wife,” she wrote in the caption.

For the occasion, Brown donned a custom white lace Galia Lahav gown with a corseted bodice, cascading into a fitted fishtail skirt and lengthy train. She paired it with a long tulle veil with lace trim that billowed behind her and fell to her feet.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, which Brown later stole for the night as she hit the reception dance floor in a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves