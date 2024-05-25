Millie Bobby Brown confirms marriage to Jake Bongiovi after ‘secret ceremony’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, which took place in a secret ceremony this week.

The Strangers Things actor, 20, and model, 22, have been romantically linked since 2021 and announced their engagement last April.

Brown and Bongiovi made their first public outing since their rumoured nuptials in the Hamptons on Friday (24 May) where they happily waved their gold wedding rings at photographers.

Last weekend, Brown and Bongiovi got married in a secret ceremony with their “closest” friends and family in attendance, including the model’s father JonBon Jovi, People reports.

A source told the outlet: “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

The small ceremony will be followed by a larger wedding later this year, the publication claims.

In April 2023, the Stranger Things star, then 19, announced her engagement to Bongiovi with a black and white photo on Instagram, captioned with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote.

Two months later, the couple had a private engagement party, where they posed for pictures in front of heart-shaped white balloons and a light-up sign that read: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.”

Their engagement came nearly two years after the pair confirmed their relationship when they shared a selfie in June 2021.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brown gave fans a look into the wedding planning process and revealed that the budding musician proposed to her with a ring her mother Kelly gave him.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she told the outlet. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

From the moment they met, Brown said it felt like she had finally met her person.

She recalled: “I ran to my mum and said: ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.

“You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”