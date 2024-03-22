Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding will be officiated by her Stranger Things co-star

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi will feature her Stranger Things co-star in a very important role.

Matthew Modine, who plays Brown’s on-screen “papa” in the Netflix sci-fi series, revealed to Access Daily that he will be officiating his co-star’s nuptials. During an interview on 21 March, the Oppenheimer actor confirmed that Brown thought it was a “great” idea to have him perform her marriage ceremony to rock star John Bon Jovi’s son.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” he told hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover.

The 65-year-old actor admitted that he’s only officiated one other wedding ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was “weird”. However, he maintained that it’s “such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony” and noted that he himself has been married to his wife, Caridad Rivera, for 44 years.

In Stranger Things, Modine plays Dr Martin Brenner - a government scientist who has a tumultuous relationship with Brown’s character Eleven, who refers to him as “Papa”. The pair have shared the screen in seasons one, two, and four.

Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine (Courtesy of Netflix)

The 20-year-old actor announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 21, in April 2023 with a sweet black and white photo on Instagram. Their engagement came nearly two years after the pair confirmed their relationship with an Instagram selfie in June 2021. While their wedding date hasn’t been publicly revealed, the Enola Holmes star hasn’t shied away from sharing details about their engagement.

During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown shared that Bongiovi proposed to her underwater. Her fiancé came up with the idea after they had shared a common love for diving. When they were on vacation, the rock star’s son asked Brown to wake up early with him to go on a dive.

“I was like, ‘8.00am, dive?’... And he’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to,’” she recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’”

(Getty Images for Netflix)

While underwater, he handed Brown a shell with a ring inside it. But because he couldn’t speak, Brown explained how there were only air bubbles coming out of Bongiovi’s mouth. “This means, ‘up,’” she said, raising a thumbs up in the air. “‘I want to go up.’ So, that would technically mean, ‘No, I don’t want to marry you, I want to go up.’”

“So I was like, ‘OK,’” Brown explained, as she did an “OK” hand symbol. “And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out.”

“Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger - plummets, like, so fast. It was like a cinematic movie,” she said, adding: “Jake threw himself, like so deep. The diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, your ears... literally your brain will explode.’”

In order to save the ring, the Damsel star explained that Bongiovi had done a “cinematic grab” and “he saved the ring.”

Brown explained how her fiancé’s gesture was “a reflection of who he is,” adding: “I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

While Brown’s Stranger Things co-star will serve a special role in her upcoming nuptials, the same can’t be said for her future father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi. The legendary rock singer won’t be performing at their wedding, she said during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna in September.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone,” Brown explained. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!”