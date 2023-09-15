Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has shared that her soon-to-be-father-in-law, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, will not perform at her wedding.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star is currently engaged to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, 21. The two got engaged in April 2023 after nearly two years of dating.

During a Friday (15 September) appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, in promotion of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, Brown discussed her wedding plans.

Asked whether her fiancé’s father would be performing at the wedding, the Enola Holmes actor responded: “I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone.

“I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!”

Brown went on to explain that the wedding planning process itself hasn’t been that stressful, as “Jake is very involved”.

“He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited,” she said.

Jack Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi (Getty Images)

In an August interview with The Sunday Times, Brown shared the story of how Bongiovi proposed.

According to Brown, the budding musician proposed to her with a ring her mother Kelly gave to him.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she told the outlet. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Since the moment they met, Brown said it felt like she had finally met her person.

“I ran to my mum and said: ‘I really, really like him!’” she recalled. “After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

Bongiovi is one of four children that Bon Jovi shares with his wife of nearly 35 years, Dorthea Hurley. The couple also share Stephanie Rose, 30, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

Brown’s forthcoming novel was inspired by the bedtime stories her late grandmother told her when she was a child. Nineteen Steps is out now.