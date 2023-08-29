Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her wedding plans with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, and how he proposed.

The Stranger Things star, 19, announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April with a sweet black and white photo on Instagram, captioned with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover”: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote.

Their engagement came nearly two years after the pair confirmed their relationship when they shared a selfie in June 2021. The couple have been knee-deep in the wedding planning process ever since. Brown shared new details on their engagement in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, where she gave fans insight into their relationship that they didn’t have before.

According to Brown, the 21-year-old budding musician proposed to her with a ring her mother Kelly gave to him.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she told the outlet. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Since the moment they met, Brown said it felt like she had finally met her person. She recalled: “I ran to my mum and said: ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

While promoting Enola Holmes 2, Brown revealed in a Wired Autocomplete interview that she and Bongiovi met on Instagram, and said, “We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Bongiovi - the son of rock star John Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea - has the approval of Brown’s parents, who she says “adore him” and are “super happy” for them. Bongiovi’s parents also support their union, having married young as well. She said, “His family are wonderful people who welcomed me with open arms. I’m really grateful to be a part of their world.”

In an appearance on Radio Andy in May, the 61-year-old rock icon told Andy Cohen that he couldn’t have asked for a better daughter-in-law, saying: "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy."

“[Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she continued to The Sunday Times.

While the lovebirds have yet to set a wedding date, Brown is currently in the process of “weighing up options” for a wedding dress, with multiple designers having contacted her.

She also told the outlet that she’s having “conversations” about whether or not she’ll change her last name.