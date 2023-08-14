Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding planning with Jake Bongiovi is ‘so fun’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown has started wedding planning.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily published on 14 August, the 19-year-old discussed how wedding planning was going with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. “I can say that the [wedding] planning is going - it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life,” she told the outlet.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement back in April after dating since 2021. However, Brown also said in the interview that she was trying to be selective about what she does and doesn’t share about the upcoming nuptials.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she said. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” Brown added.

The Stranger Things actor and the rock singer’s son first sparked engagement rumours when Brown shared an Instagram post of the pair with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand. She captioned the post with song lyrics from Taylor Swift’s track, “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji. Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, simply writing “forever” alongside two photographs of the couple in the same location.

When the engagement was first announced, people across social media questioned whether the two were old enough to get married, causing Bongiovi’s father - Jon Bon Jovi - to react to the backlash on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

During his appearance, the singer told host Andy Cohen: “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together.” Bon Jovi shared that he trusted his children to find partners they can “grow with” when he added: “My advice really is that growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all. Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Jake is very, very happy.”

The pair held a private party to celebrate their engagement back in May, when Brown’s professional hairstylist - Peter Burkill - took to Instagram to share photos of the couple at the celebration. In one image, Brown and Bongiovi posed in front of a heart-shaped display of white balloons adorned with a light-up sign that read: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.”

“Congrats to this beautiful couple!” Burkill captioned the post.

Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked in June 2021, before the Godzilla vs Kong star made her relationship Instagram official in November of that year. At the time, she posted a photo of her then-boyfriend kissing on her cheek while they rode on the London Eye. In March 2022, they made their red carpet debut while attending the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London.