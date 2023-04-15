Millie Bobby Brown gives close up of huge engagement ring to Instagram followers

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her ring to her Instagram followers after she announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (11 April), the actor, 19, shared a photo of the couple in which she wore a ring on her wedding finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” the caption read.

In a clip posted on Friday, the Stranger Things star flashed the ring at the end of the video.

