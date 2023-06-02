Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate engagement with private party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi held a private party to celebrate their engagement.

Brown’s professional hairstylist, Peter Burkill, took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of the couple at the celebration - which came nearly two months after the 19-year-old actress seemingly announced the engagement by sharing a photo showing off her new ring.

In Burkill’s pictures, Brown is seen wearing a white lace bralette top and matching skirt with a slit, her hair styled in loose waves and nails painted pink. Bongiovi wore a light green suit and white button-down shirt, with his short brown hair slightly pushed back.

The pair posed in front of a heart-shaped display of white balloons adorned with a light-up sign that read: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.”

The caption of Burkill’s post reads: “Congrats to this beautiful couple!”

Brown’s hair stylist, Buster Knight, shared similar photos of the couple at the party on Instagram with the caption: “Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement…you two are so perfectly matched!!”

Many other fans went to the comments of Knight’s post to congratulate Brown and Bongiovi, who have been dating since 2021.

“I will never finish saying it, THE BEST COUPLE EVER, omg you guys are everything,” one wrote, while another added: “Perfect on the inside & out!”

A third commented: “IM DYING THE, Mr & Mrs Bongiovi, OMG SO CUTE I CAN’T.”

The Stranger Things star unveiled her engagement in April on Instagram when she shared a black-and-white photograph with Bongiovi and herself showing off a ring on her left hand. She captioned her post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a white-heart emoji.

Bongiovi, 20, shared similar photos, simply writing “forever” in the caption.

The news sparked mixed responses on social media, with some fans questioning if the couple was too young to be getting married. Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, even reacted to the criticism during an appearance on Radio Andy last month, explaining: “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together.”

“My advice really is growing together is wise,” he said. “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all. Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

​​Bongiovi and Brown were first romantically linked in June 2021, before the Godzilla vs Kong star made her relationship Instagram official in November of that year. At the time, she posted a photo of her partner kissing on her cheek while they rode on the London Eye. In March 2022, they made their red carpet debut while attending the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London.