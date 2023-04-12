Taylor Swift gives Millie Bobby Brown engagement announcement her seal of approval

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has shared her support for Millie Bobby Brown after the Stranger Things star used a “Lover” lyric to announce her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old British actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to seemingly reveal her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi’s 20-year-old son. In the caption of her Instagram post, Brown used a lyric from the Taylor Swift track “Lover” off her 2019 album of the same name.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the black and white photo, which showed Brown and Bongiovi smiling on the beach as the Enola Holmes star flashed a diamond ring on her finger.

The 33-year-old singer appeared to give the announcement her seal of approval when she liked the post. Meanwhile, fellow celebrities joined in on congratulating Brown and Bongiovi on their supposed engagement. Brown’s close friend and Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, commented under the post: “OH MY GOD CONGRATS.”

Jamie Campbell Bower, who joined the cast in season four as Vecna, also commented on Brown’s post with a row of heart emojis. Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul wrote, “Yesssss!!! Congratulations you two!”

“Congrats beauty!!!” said High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale, while Daisy Jones and the Six star Sam Claflin commented: “congrats little sis”

Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, simply writing “forever” alongside two photographs of the couple in the same location.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Brown and Bongiovi for comment.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram with the caption: “Bff <3”. Later that month, the two were spotted holding hands in New York City. In November 2021, the pair made their relationship Instagram official when Brown posted a photograph of Bongiovi kissing her cheek as they rode on the London Eye.

Since then, Brown and Bongiovi have often shared their love for each other on Instagram, where the Godzilla vs Kong star called her boyfriend her “partner for life” and Bongiovi described her as the “girl of my dreams”.

Although Taylor Swift shared her support for the couple on Instagram, the Grammy-winning singer has been going through a breakup of her own. Last week, it was reported that the “Lavender Haze” singer and actor Joe Alwyn have gone their separate ways after six years of dating.

On 8 April, Entertainment Tonight first reported that the pair called it quits several weeks ago, citing that “relationship had just run its course”. The outlet explained that their recent split is the reason why Alwyn has not been present at any of Swift’s Eras shows. The “Bejeweled” singer is currently playing across the US as part of her Eras Tour, which Alwyn has not been spotted at since she began touring on 18 March.