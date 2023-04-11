Stranger Things stars rush to congratulate Millie Bobby Brown on ‘engagement’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things co-stars were among the first to congratulate the actor after the 19-year-old hinted at her engagement to Jake Bongiovi.

On Tuesday (11 April), Brown shared a black-and-white photograph with Bongiovi, 20, who is the son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

She captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a love-heart emoji.

An excited Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things opposite Brown’s Eleven, wrote: “OH MY GOD CONGRATS.”

The pair are close friends in real life, with Schnapp calling Brown his “partner in crime for life” on her 19th birthday.

Vecna star Jamie Campbell Bower, who joined the cast in the most recent fourth season of the Netflix show, also commented on Brown’s post with a row of heart emojis.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Brown and Bongiovi for comment.

Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, writing “forever” alongside two photographs of the couple in the same location.

Brown, who also stars as Enola Holmes in the Netflix film franchise, has been linked to Bongiovi since 2021.

Schnapp was recently supported by another Stranger Things cast member, David Harbour, after coming out as gay.

Schnapp shared his sexuality in a TikTok in which he humorously suggested he was “more similar to Will than I thought”. The actor previously confirmed that his character was “100 per cent” gay after season four aired.

“I’m always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out,” Harbour said of Schnapp’s announcement earlier this year. “That was terrific.”