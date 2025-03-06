Millie Bobby Brown reveals her real name and why she changed it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t actually Millie Bobby Brown.

In an interview with her Electric State co-star, Chris Pratt, the 21-year-old actor revealed that she changed her middle name.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” she told Pratt, 45, during the conversation with BuzzFeed UK.

Pratt then asked if her full name was therefore “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown,” to which she responded: “No, it’s not Bobby.”

To Pratt’s surprise, she proceeded to explain that her real name was, in fact, Millie Bonnie Brown. “I never told anyone that,” she said. “You heard it here first.”

“Your middle name is Bonnie… but you changed to Bobby for...?” Pratt asked.

“Just for s***s and giggles,” she replied.

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her middle name is actually Bonnie ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

When Pratt asked if she changed her name for it to be her “stage name,” Brown said yes. “No s****!” the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.

Last year, Brown revealed a different change she made to her name. After her wedding to Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, she announced that she had taken his last name.

On Instagram at the time, she shared photos from the set of her fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which included a blackboard with her married name: “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.”

Earlier this week, Brown called out the recent “disturbing” press coverage of her physical appearance, slamming tabloids for “bullying” her. In a video on her Instagram, she cited headlines from stories criticizing her face, hair, and body, and called out the writers by name.

“I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny,” her post began.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

After reading the headlines about her “aging so badly,” she hit back at some of the authors and accused them of being “so desperate to tear young women down.”

“This isn't journalism. This is bullying,” the Enola Holmes star continued. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices is disturbing. And the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not their own.”

She concluded: “Why is it the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than just say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder, what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let's do better, not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without the fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Last week, Brown also shared a headline on Instagram from a British Vogue article, which addressed how critics claimed she’s “looking older than ever” after she recently dyed her hair blonde. Re-sharing the Vogue article on her Instagram Story, Brown added simply: “@britishvogue, thank you.”