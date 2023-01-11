Milly Alcock fans delight over her ‘one too many Negronis’ Golden Globes appearance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was a fun Tuesday evening for House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, who appeared onstage at the 2023 Golden Globes in an uncontrollable fit of laughter. Now, fans have shared their amusing reactions to Alcock’s appearance, as some suggest the actor had “one too many Negronis”.

Alcock, who plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO drama series, joined co-star Emma D’Arcy and director Miguel Sapochnik on stage Tuesday night, as Sapochnik accepted the award for Best Television Series.

During Sapochnik’s speech, the 22-year-old Australian native leaned on D’Arcy and covered her mouth as she tried to suppress her bursts of laughter. At one point, Alcock pointed to someone in the audience and giggled, before putting a finger to her mouth again.

While Alcock has yet to confirm the cause of her uncontrollable laughter – and whether or not alcohol had something to do with it – the moment instantly went viral on social media, as fans praised the star for letting loose at the awards ceremony.

“Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier,” one person tweeted.

“Milly had one too many Negronis,” someone else replied.

“Drunk milly alcock at the golden globes you will always be famous,” another user wrote, while one person tweeted: “Milly is litty!”

Milly Alcock wasn’t the only celebrity with an onstage appearance that received praise from Golden Globes viewers. The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, had the whole room laughing when she presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Coolidge began her three-minute speech by recalling to the crowd how she was asked to present at the show. She claimed she received a call asking her to do so, agreed, and then immediately panicked.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, that is such an honour. Thank you. Thank you so much. Yes, I would love to.’ And I hung up on her. And then I thought about it for a little bit, and I just had a complete anxiety attack,” she said.

The Legally Blonde star went on to say that she told the woman on the phone that she was afraid of falling on the waxed stage floor, which prompted the woman to recommend that Coolidge “wear a pair of Crocs.”

“And I said, ‘What, are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabbana dress, you know, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds!’” the actor told the audience.

The star also mentioned how she was intimidated by the “ticker tape”, also known as the teleprompter, and “the pronunciation of people’s names”.

“You know, once I say someone’s name the wrong way, I’m screwed. I can’t do it. Like you hear it that one way, and you can’t undo it,” she said.

The unhinged monologue had viewers in stitches, as one person said Coolidge could host a “comedy masterclass”.