Milo Ventimiglia marries Jarah Mariano in secret ceremony

Milo Ventimiglia has tied the knot with Jarah Mariano in a secret ceremony.

The This is Us actor, 46, had a private ceremony earlier this year with model Jarah Mariano, 38, with only close friends and family, a representative confirmed to People. The couple has previously been spotted together, but neither had ever publicly confirmed their relationship, according to US Weekly.

Recently, the pair was seen in California together as the Gilmore Girls alum bought a ranch house in Malibu just last summer. Throughout the years, Ventimiglia has kept quiet about his love life, with only a few public relationships including Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel, and fellow actress Hayden Panettiere.

However, when speaking with Andy Cohen during a round of Watch What Happens Live ‘s signature “Pillow Talk!” segment back in February, he explained that when it came to high profile romances, he would “never do it again”.

“There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are,” he said. “Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.”

In fact, he didn’t even think about his future in terms of marriage and a family at all until he began to play father and husband, Jack Pearson, on This is Us. Speaking to US Weekly in 2017, he said: “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit.

“It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

He went on to explain how much he enjoyed acting like a father, going as far as to call it “a blast” and revealing it fulfilled a paternal desire that he has. “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way,” he added.

Despite the actor’s desire to keep his love life private, that hasn’t been able to stop the multitude of Gilmore Girls fans who are still invested in his character Jess Mariano’s love life, even if the series ended in 2007.

Not only did Ventimiglia date his co-star Bledel while on the show, but he was also one of Bledel’s on-screen boyfriends for season three of the show’s seven season duration.

Viewers of the show were hoping for Jess and Bledel’s character, Rory, to get back together, as many have called him their favourite Gilmore Girls boyfriend, but her character ended the series run single.

“I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn’t work out,” Ventimiglia said of the TV relationship on the “I’m All In” podcast back in 2021. “They went in different directions. And that’s okay too. That’s kind of great.”