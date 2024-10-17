Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Coca-Cola has recalled thousands of cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade after the containers were mislabelled.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 13,151 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade have been recalled. This came after cans of regular Minute Maid Lemonade were placed in cases that had the Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade labels on them.

These two types of lemonade are extremely different when it comes to the ingredients with one can of Minute Maid Lemonade containing 40g of total sugar, 50mg of sodium and 150 calories while the zero-sugar lemonade has zero grams of total sugar, 50mg of sodium and only five calories.

While the recall for the cases of the zero-sugar lemonade was issued on September 10, there was no press release issued for it, according to the FDA. The recalled product was shipped to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. However, the FDA has clarified that the cases of lemonade are no longer in stores.

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

In order to find out if their purchase has been recalled, customers can look for the codes FEB1725CNA and FEB1725CNB on the packing of the lemonade cases.

The recall was classified on October 10, with a Class II classification. According to the FDA, a Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Minute Maid Lemonade ( Getty Images )

Throughout the last year, there has been a rise in food recalls. In 2023, the FDA issued 506 recalls, which was the highest number of reports in five years, according to Sedgwick Brand Protection’s 2024 State of the Nation Recall Index report. From 2022 to 2023, the number of FDA recalls increased by 19.6 percent.

Last month, HP Hood LLC, the lactose-free brand’s owners, issued a voluntary recall with the FDA, due to concerns about possible almond allergen contamination. The conglomerate recalled five SKUs (stock-keeping units) of 96-ounce containers, which were shipped to 27 states.

“This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond,” the company announcement read at the time.