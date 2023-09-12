Miranda Kerr reveals she vacations with ex-husband Orlando Bloom

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Miranda Kerr opened up about the “blended family” she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 40, revealed that she and ex-husband Bloom, 46, share an amicable co-parenting relationship. Together, the pair share a son, Flynn, 12.

“Evan [Spiegel] is my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy [Perry] and Orlando have Daisy. It’s like we’re a blended family,” she told with the outlet. “And we go on family vacations together, we enjoy each others’ company, it’s great!”

Currently pregnant with her third baby with husband Evan Spiegel, Kerr tied the knot with the Snapchat founder in a lavish ceremony in 2017. On 1 September, Kerr announced that she was expecting, revealing the news on Snapchat. “So excited to announce baby no. 4,” she captioned the first shot, later adding in another, “And it’s a boy.”

In another sweet photo, Kerr captured four pairs of white shoes in different sizes all lined up together against a wall. Each of the shoes has a tiny wooden block in front of it that shows which her children the shoe belongs to. At the end of the line, a pair of infant shoes finishes the line. “#boymom,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Her son with Spiegel will be her fourth child. Kerr shares sons Hart, five, and Myles, three, with Spiegel, while her ex-husband Bloom shares daughter Daisy, three, with longtime fiancée Katy Perry, 38, whom he’s been with since 2019.

In conversation with WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O’Neill for The Wall Street Journal‘s The Future of Everything Festival, the model discussed her strong co-parenting relationship with Bloom and gushed about Perry, saying that she “adores” the singer. Kerr told O’Neill, “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing.”

“Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did,” the model added.

“Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is,’ “ she continued on navigating co-parenting with Bloom. “If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child.”

The model noted that she was grateful to have a great relationship with Perry, which made what could have been a contentious co-parenting situation with her ex-husband a lot easier and more peaceful. She also said that she was glad that both she and Bloom found happiness after their split. Kerr told the outlet: “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”