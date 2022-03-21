Jergens customers are being advised to check their moisturisers after certain types were voluntarily recalled due to a possible bacteria contamination.

On 18 March, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Kao USA, the brand that owns Jergens, had issued a voluntary recall of its Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturiser in the 3-ounce and 10-ounce sizes.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after it was found that these products “could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae,” a bacterium.

While the health agency said the bacterium “typically poses little medical risk to healthy people,” it noted that it could pose a problem in certain people, such as those with weakened immune systems.

As the investigation to determine the “scope of the issue” continues, Kao USA has urged consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion, which was manufactured between 1 October 2021 and 18 October 2021, “as a precautionary measure,” while noting that it has removed the product in question from warehouses and that retailers have been instructed to remove the product from store shelves.

According to the FDA, customers can determine whether their moisturiser is part of the recall by checking to see whether it has one of the affected lot codes on the back, which start with the prefix ZU and are printed in black ink.

Any customer that does have a product that is part of the recall have been instructed to contact the Kao USA consumer care centre via email or phone number for a free product coupon. “A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product,” the FDA added.

The health agency also noted that any “adverse events” from the use of the product should be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Program.

“Kao USA Inc will inform regulatory authorities of the issue and we are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitisation practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future,” the company said.

You can find a list of the recalled product codes here.