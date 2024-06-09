Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a new update on her journey with cosmetic enhancements as she reflected on her “filler debacle”.

The 25-year-old former Love Island star found herself at the centre of backlash about her appearance after an image of her face looking notably different went viral in 2019.

The TV personality and businesswoman called for an end to the normalisation of cosmetic injectables at the time, vowing to never use them again, and admitting she had first received lip fillers at the age of 17.

In an Instagram story shared to her 7.8 million followers on Saturday (9 June), the TV personality shared that she had now been filler-free for almost five years.

“The other day I was actually having a moment of reflection on my filler journey and I realise I haven’t had filler now in coming up to five years, well over four years,” she said.

Footage of Hague’s face circulated on social media, as the YouTuber explained at the time that the injectables hadn’t had time to “settle” leading to their enhanced appearance.

“I haven’t had any filler put into my face which if you remember my filler debacle, my filler scandal it’s quite, not an achievement but it’s quite a journey to reflect on really,” she continued. “It’s been so long.”

Advocating instead for better skincare, she added that “I truly feel like it’s down to products like these that have helped me on this journey and steered me away from injectables.”

Molly-Mae Hague shares update on filler journey ( Instagram @mollymae / Getty Images )

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast in 2021, Hague said of the procedures: “I wouldn’t say I got addicted to it, but by the age of 21, I didn’t look like the same person.

“I literally looked like a different person. When I look back at pictures now, I’m terrified of myself. I’m like, ‘Who was that girl?’ I don’t know what happened.”

Hague continued: “But there was this one pivotal moment where I’d gone and got loads of filler and I posted a YouTube video and I hadn’t let the filler settle and it was really swollen and a screenshot from that video, it trended on Twitter for weeks.”

( YouTube/MollyMae )

The fashion influencer went on to explain how, after seeing the comments online, she decided to have the fillers dissolved.

“It was horrendous. It was utterly horrendous,” she said. “My face was literally like, it was just awful. That was the moment for me as well where I was like, I think things need to change.

“I thought, one day I’m going to get my lips dissolved. It was a process. I went and got my lips dissolved and I posted about it on YouTube and I didn’t expect the response that I got. It was huge.”