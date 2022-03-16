Molly-Mae Hague recovering from ‘intense’ stomach bug following Mexico trip

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she is recovering from a “really intense” stomach bug following her recent trip to Mexico.

The influencer, who was in Tulum for work on her namesake self-tan brand, Filter by Molly Mae, shared the news with her six million Instagram followers on Tuesday 15 March.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hague, who is also the creative director of fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, said she is now “on the road to recovery”.

“I think it was just a bug. It was really intense,” she said, adding that she would share more details of the illness in upcoming vlog on her YouTube channel.

“I’m definitely on the road to recovery now. I’m feeling a little bit better today.”

Earlier this month, Hague asked followers whether she should share snippets of her trip to Mexico because she feels “guilty” carrying on with life as normal amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Given everything that’s happening in the world right now I feel it’s impossible to carry on with life as normal without feeling guilty,” she wrote.

“I’m currently away for work shooting a campaign but haven’t known whether to share as usual for the people that come on Instagram to escape... I care about you guys so much and how my content makes you all feel.”

The 22-year-old, who regularly documents her day-to-day activities on her Instagram stories, later shared various screenshots from her direct messages showing that most of her followers would like to see more of her usual content.

“Your content is my safe place,” one person said. Another wrote: “It’s a really scary time right now and watching your stories always calms me.”

Last month, protestors staged a demonstration outside a London hotel where Hague was hosting her first fashion show with Pretty Little Thing.

The crowd, which featured former Love Island contestant Brett Staniland, claimed that the brand failed to pay its garment workers a fair wage.

In a statement to the Independent at the time, Pretty Little Thing strongly denied the accusations, and said “any suggestion” that garment workers for PLT or other Boohoo Group brands are paid lower than the minimum wage is “grossly inaccurate”.