‘A Tarantino revenge sequel’: Molly-Mae Hague fans delighted by baby daughter’s name

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed their newborn daughter’s name is Bambi, a choice that has divided their fans.

The couple welcomed their first child last Monday (23 January) and shared the first photo of her on social media the following week.

On Tuesday night (31 January), Hague, 23, posted a photograph of the baby girl laying in cot in a room decorated with white clouds and a white couch, as well as her name Bambi lit up in white neon on the wall.

Some fans adored Hague and Fury’s name choice, with one person tweeting: “Why am I obsessed with Molly-Mae naming her daughter Bambi.. It’s kitsch.”

Another said that the name is “actually the cutest” and a third predicted that the name Bambi would rise in popularity thanks to Hague’s huge following.

But others questioned whether Hague had ever seen the Disney classic film that her daughter has been named after, given its themes.

In the 1942 animated film, which is based on a book written by Austrian author Felix Salten more than 20 years earlier, Bambi is a baby deer whose mother is shot by a human. It follows his journey to adulthood as he takes his place as the prince of the forest.

“Imagine Molly-Mae’s baby wanting to watch Bambi one day to see why she was called that and just being absolutely traumatised,” one person wrote.

Another pointed out that the baby’s full name is Bambi Fury, which they said “sounds like a Tarantino-esque revenge sequel” to the original film.

“No hate to Molly-Mae, love you babe, but imagine being 40 years old and your name’s Bambi,” a third mused.

Despite what some of their fans may think, Hague and Fury are clearly besotted with their new arrival.

In a video shared by the former Love Island stars on Instagram, Fury is seen sharing a sweet moment with Bambi as he leans over her cot to give her “nose kisses”.

Hague wrote in the caption: “Overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your beautiful messages and comments. We appreciate it so much.”