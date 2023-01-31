Jake Paul under fire for ‘vile’ reaction to birth of Tommy Fury’s child

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has come under fire for his reaction to the birth of Tommy Fury’s child with Molly-Mae Hague.

YouTube star Paul is scheduled to box Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in Saudi Arabia on 26 February, after the contest fell through once in 2021 and again in 2022.

And as Hague announced on Instagram on Monday that she had given birth to a daughter on 23 January, Paul took to the comments to reference his upcoming bout with the influencer’s boyfriend.

“Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out,” Paul wrote.

The 26-year-old was criticised by fellow Instagram users, with one saying: “That’s just too far, creep.”

Another wrote, “This is vile,” while one said: “You don’t take shots at another man’s wife/partner. You built your entire boxing career fighting washed up losers [...] have some class and shut your mouth.”

Another user commented: “[Definitely] crossing the line.”

The move comes after American Paul seemed to prematurely announce the birth of Fury and Hague’s child when revealing his new fight date with the Briton. Paul wrote on Friday, “Tommy has no excuses now… Baby’s born,” before Hague and Fury had confirmed the birth of their daughter.

Paul and Fury, 23, were first set to box one another in 2021, but the latter withdrew while citing injury and illness. Then, in August, travel issues prevented Fury from reaching the US, where his rescheduled contest with Paul was due to take place.

Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer, while Fury is 8-0.