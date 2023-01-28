Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul finally fights Tommy Fury after the rivals agreed to meet in the ring and settle their feud at the third attempt.

The rivalry has lingered after Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, pulled out of a fight with the YouTube star turned boxer on two occasions.

But now the fight looks closer than ever with minimal time between the announcement and fight night as both fighters put their undefeated records on the line.

“Jake Paul’s boxing career ends on February 26th and I can finally move on with mine,” Paul said. “Every time I go out right now, everybody asks me about the Jake Paul fight. After this fight is done, everybody will be asking me how it felt to knock Jake Paul out. The world is about to see what happens when a proper boxer faces a YouTuber. I am a professional boxer, I have had 8 undefeated bouts, soon to be 9! Jake Paul will regret ever thinking he could take me on.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and what is the start time and expected ring walks?

Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury on Sunday, 26 February.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with the main event and the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ring walks tentatively lined up for just after 10pm GMT.

You can expect the ring walks to occur at approximately 10pm GMT in line with past fights in the middle east, slightly earlier than fights taking place in the UK and USA.

The unusual date, on a Sunday, is could be linked to a busy weekend of fights and not wanting to clash with Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers and KSI’s next Misfits Boxing event, both of which take place on Saturday, 25 February.

Where is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury taking place?

The fight has been confirmed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No arena has been announced, but Anthony Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, which is on the outskirts of the city, making it a prime candidate to host the fight.

How can I watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in the UK and USA?

The television information is already agreed and announced, with UK fight fans able to watch the fight by buying the PPV with BT Sport Box Office. A price is yet to be confirmed for UK fans.

American fans can purchase the PPV on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.

Why was Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury cancelled twice before?

The first date for the fight was scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out, citing an infection and broken rib, leading to Paul battling Tyron Woodley instead.

Both men attempted to reschedule in the United States in August last year, but travel and visa issues scuppered hopes of the pair meeting.

Paul is the much more active fighter and has even confirmed his move into mixed martial arts with his debut coming later in 2023.

Who is on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard?

While Paul and Fury are relatively inexperienced in boxing, the undercard will involve a big fight between two seasoned veterans and champions.

Ilunga Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight champion and former opponent of Tony Bellew, will fight former two-weight world champion Badou Jack.