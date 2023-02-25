Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has vowed “to put Tommy Fury to sleep within four rounds” when the rivals meet in Saudi Arabia.

The fight finally takes place on Sunday after two postponements in December 2021 and August 2022 due to Fury’s injury, illness and travel issues.

And two days out, the YouTuber-turned-boxer engaged in an intense back and forth conversation with Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, before dismissing his opponent as a challenge.

“This is the easiest fight since Ben Askren, for sure,” Paul said. “It’s going to be refreshing because I’ve had to go to war, once against Tyron, once against Anderson, and this is guy who’s not as tough.

“Maybe a better boxer but not as tough so I don’t think it’s going to be a war, I think I’m going to be able to put him to sleep within four rounds.”

While Fury broke the fight down, insisting Paul brings nothing superior for the eight-round contest.

Fury said: “Ability-wise I’m 100 times better than him. Fitness-wise I’m 100 times better than him.

“I’m faster than Jake, there’s nothing this man poses – he’s just another guy in the opposite corner. The only thing he does have more than me is a few followers on Instagram but that ain’t going to help him on fight night.

“I’m going to deal with this man, it’s going to be a public service announcement. This is going out for everybody, this man isn’t going to box again – this will be the last time you see Jake Paul in a ring with a true professional anyway.”