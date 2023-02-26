Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul fights Tyson Fury’s half-brother in Saudi Arabia
Follow live as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury go head to head in an exhibition boxing match in Saudi Arabia this evening.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 6-0 as a professional with four knockout wins, including stoppages of former mixed martial arts champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. The American, 26, most recently boxed in October, beating UFC legend Anderson Silva on points. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury – is 8-0 (4 KOs) as a pro. The Briton, best known as a former contestant on reality TV show Love Island, last fought in April on the undercard of his brother’s bout with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Tonight marks the third attempt at staging Paul vs Fury. The fight fell through in December 2021 when Fury withdrew while citing injury and illness, and it collapsed again last August when travel issues prevented the Briton from reaching the US.
The build-up to this bout has been heated, with Paul leaking the news of the birth of Fury’s baby Bambi before the 23-year-old and his partner Molly-Mae Hague could make an announcement, while both fighters have promised a knockout win. It all came to a head this week when Fury shoved Paul at a tense weigh-in, and the men will look to settle their rivalry in Diriyah tonight.
Follow live updates from Paul vs Fury, plus all the undercard action and results.
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
First up is Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion at lightweight!
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Below is tonight’s fight card in full (subject to change). The first fight should begin soon.
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury (cruiserweight)
Ilunga Makabu (C) vs Badou Jack (WBC cruiserweight title)
Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku (lightweight)
Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion (lightweight)
Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov (cruiserweight)
Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg (super-lightweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Ronnald Martinez (super-lightweight)
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
So, we’ve just found out that tonight’s main event – and co-main event, a title fight between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack – will feature open scoring.
After four rounds of each fight (if they go that far), the fighters will be informed of the judges’ scorecards up to that point.
That means if any fighter is trailing badly, they will know that they need to seek a finish!
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Here’s all you need to know about the prize money for tonight’s main-event fighters:
How much money will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury make in boxing match?
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the ring after agreeing a date and location for the much-anticipated fight
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
So, full disclaimer: This writer does not endorse the idea that tonight’s main event is rigged – not in the slightest.
However, a lot of people do believe that. And with that in mind...
'Leaked script' suggests Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight is rigged
The stage is being set for one of the biggest boxing matches of the year: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury.And yet “stage” could be the operative word here thanks to suggestions that the whole thing is rigged.An alleged script has been leaked, setting out each twist and turn in the dramatic Diriyah Arena he...
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Jake Paul has apologised to boxing rival Tommy Fury for leaking news about the birth of the latter’s daughter with Molly-Mae Hague.
The YouTube star-turned-boxer made a peace offering over the matter by gifting a “really nice designer baby brand” present to Fury ahead of their fight tonight in Saudi Arabia.
Following a tense press conference between the rivals this week, Paul and Fury sat down face-to-face for an interview.
Paul, 26, said: “I apologise actually for leaking your baby’s announcement. I honestly didn’t mean to say that before. I just want to say that I didn’t mean to leak that announcement. I’ve actually got a gift for Bambi, this is like a really nice designer baby brand.”
He handed Fury a white box with a ribbon closure, which the 23-year-old former Love Island contestant accepted.
More here:
Jake Paul apologises for leaking birth of Tommy Fury’s baby Bambi
The YouTuber faced backlash for leaking Fury and Molly-Mae Hague’s big news
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Jake Paul has said he is ‘in talks’ to fight Nate Diaz next, after he boxes Tommy Fury tonight.
Paul told Sky Sports: “One hundred per cent. I think it’s a massive fight. There’s animosity there.
“His team is ready, my team is ready. We’re in talks. Pretty much everything is queued up, ready to go.
“So, I’m going to get through Sunday then move on to Nate Diaz.”
More here:
Jake Paul ‘in talks’ to fight UFC icon Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury bout
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is already thinking about what is next after his bout on Sunday
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Tommy Fury insisted yesterday that he is not prepared to “play games”, claiming he shoved Jake Paul at the weigh-in to prove to the American that “this is my show.”
The pair came head-to-head in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after successfully weighing in for their highly-anticipated fight tonight.
The tension was broken when Paul appeared to grab at Fury’s chest, leading to the brother of Tyson Fury shoving the YouTube star-turned-boxer and forcing him off balance.
“You see fear in the man’s eyes,” Fury told iFL TV. “He didn’t know what to say or do, this is my show. He’s talked a lot, he’s got to back him up. He’s going to sleep early. [I pushed him] just so he can see that this is my show, he’s not getting away from here. It’s me. I saw fear in his eyes.”
More from Fury here:
Tommy Fury explains why he shoved Jake Paul at weigh-in
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had to be separated after a tense staredown at the weigh-in for their fight on Sunday
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
“Are we doing video?” Jake Paul asks, half-aiming the question at me and half-directing it towards his representative on the Zoom call. “Err, yeah?” I reply. “I don’t usually upload the video from these sorts of chats, but...”
But it would seem strange to interview one of the biggest screen presences of the last decade and not have him appear, well, on screen.
When I start off by asking what the biggest misconception about Jake Paul is, he takes a moment to think, before laughing: “I think people... they don’t think I’m a real person. And I think they judge me from my past a lot, versus looking at who I am today. I think, as humans, we naturally do that, so I get it. But yeah, I think that’s it...
“And they compare me to my brother,” he quickly adds, referring to Logan, 27, who has followed a similar path to his younger sibling. “Whenever he does something wrong, I get in trouble for it. I would probably say that’s the biggest thing.”
Read our exclusive interview with Paul, in full below:
Jake Paul on Tommy Fury fight and how boxing ‘saved’ him
Jake Paul spends a lot of his time being insincere, to devastating effect. Alex Pattle tries to find the man behind the mocking
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE
Tonight’s main event has already evoked a vast range of opinions in boxing fans; some credit Paul and Fury with doing a better job at hyping and promoting a fight than many world champions, while others think this is a total joke.
Here’s what Steve Bunce has to say:
Why Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is boxing’s best rivalry
The rivals, both novices in the ring, meet in Saudi Arabia on Saturday in a fight worth millions of dollars
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies