Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked fresh criticism over a video of the two formerLove Island stars at a discount shop.

On Saturday, Hague shared a video on her Instagram story showing her boyfriend’s surprise at the low prices.

“He’s absolutely fascinated,” the 22-year-old captioned the video.

“I think Tommy’s enjoying our little trip to Home Bargains,” she added.

In the clip, Fury remarked: “Let me tell you, B&M Bargains, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“These drinks that you get in the gym, they’re here and they’re 89p. Like, hold on, stop what you’re doing and process that for a second!”

Panning to a shot of her filled-up trolley, Hague added: “We’ve really stocked up, guys. Honestly, B&M trips are the one.”

On Twitter, viewers took to criticising the couple, with one person writing: “Not Tommy and Molly Mae discovering home bargains.”

Another added: “So weeks after being called out for her classist remarks, Molly Mae’s first IG story that isn’t just a photograph is a clip of her and Tommy in Home Bargains/B&M being utterly shocked at the low prices.”

However, not everyone was critical, with some users defending the couple and Hague in particular.

“Saw Molly Mae’s Instagram story at home bargains and just had to come to twitter to see what people are saying, as expected it’s people reaching,” one user wrote.

Another chimed: “Waiting for the whole slew of tweets bashing molly-mae for going to B&M.”

The criticism comes after Hague apologised to fans for remarks she made about success on a YouTube series titled The Diary of a CEO.

In the clip, which was filmed in December but shared on Twitter in January, Hague said: “I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Hague continued: “When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ And I’m like, but technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.

“So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

Following criticism, Hague apologised to her fans, sharing a statement on Instagram: “When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent,” she wrote.

“I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hague and Fury for comment.