Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.

The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app.

Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views.

“If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”

The TikTok cuts to her daughter wearing a shirt that says “Sasshole”. Unfortunately, the text on her shirt was cut off in the photographs, and sent a very different message. See for yourself.

TikTokers were amused by the controversial school photo, and laughed it off in the comments. “That photographer understood the assignment,” said @ashleyelizabethan8.

“That does not make you a bad mom, you’re my idol,” joked @mandaj2015.

Some TikTokers were disturbed by the mom’s choice of shirt for her daughter. “You should not have sent your child to school in a shirt displaying foul language,” one user said.

Judging by the daughter’s smiling face in her school pictures, she didn’t seem to mind very much.