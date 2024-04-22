Mom reveals her daughter’s hilarious pose in wedding photos

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One newlywed looked back at her wedding photos and noticed her daughter was stuck to one hilarious pose the whole time.

Fallon, a Southern Florida-based mom, exposed the images her wedding photographer sent her that featured her daughter’s unexpected demeanour in a recent TikTok.

“So, I got my wedding photos back and my photographer sends me this,” the social media mom started. “And said most of the pictures have this in it.”

Behind her head, a green screen image of herself in her wedding gown next to her daughter was displayed.

Fallon noted: “My daughter’s a sweet little girl, and I don’t have any issues with her. But look at what she was doing in every single photo.”

The amused mom moved her face to highlight her daughter’s pose – a sly smirk with her middle finger up. Fallon’s little girl looked like an angel dressed in a darling white gown with a flower crown fastened on her head. Yet, her daughter looked right into the camera and flipped the lens off.

“That’s a middle finger,” Fallon exclaimed. “Nice job. Very nice. Nobody noticed it.”

“Talk about a fail,” Fallon’s caption read.

With over 1.2 million views, a little over 1,100 commenters rushed to react to her video with messages that seemed to spark debate over whether Fallon’s photographer should’ve caught this detail in the moment.

“As a former photographer myself – you[’re] paid your photographer to notice. Attention to detail is everything,” one experienced individual claimed.

Another confused viewer agreed: “I’m sorry but HOW did your photographer not notice when it was literally her job to?”

“Our son has Autism so I asked her to please make sure that we work on getting good shots of him too,” Fallon explained.

A humoured fan suggested Fallon use the photos for her daughter’s wedding one day. “Welp I’d be screenprinting this on every birthday cake until she got married and then I’d flip the bird in her wedding pic at least once,” she said.

“She said, ‘I’m the main character today,’” one TikTok user quipped.

Another remarked: “Does she have uncles? My brother would encourage my daughter to do this if it was me.”

Fallon responded: “You are absolutely correct she does have uncles interesting observation.”

A detail-oriented person noted: “The photographer should edit a lot of those out... as it was her job to notice.”

The honest mom admitted the photographer did edit the gesture out and claimed they were the “best photographer”, reassuring the masses that it wasn’t their fault.

The Independent has contacted Fallon for a comment.