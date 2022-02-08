Mom hits back at comments that her outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for school drop-off

A mom is hitting back at parent’s comments that her school drop-off outfit was too inappropriate to be around children.

Vanesa Medina was recorded while dropping her son off at school in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. As she carried her son’s backpack from the car, another parent secretly filmed the fitness model, who was wearing a pink and white fitted romper. In the clip, the woman filming comments that her clothes are “inappropriate” to wear in front of young children, and it wasn’t the first time Medina had worn something “revealing” at morning drop-off.

The video went viral on social media, and Medina — who is a fitness model — took to Facebook to respond to her critics. In the translated post, she wrote, “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who sent messages of support, signs of affection and appreciation with such beautiful words, and defending me on social media over that video that went viral with bad intentions against me.” Medina said that by posting the video, the concerned parent had exposed her four-year-old son to the internet, without knowing that is a crime.

✕ Mother Vanesa Medina secretly recorded while dropping son at school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

“I’m a fit mommy who works and takes care of my baby boy with all the love in the world,” Medina added.