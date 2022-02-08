The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mom hits back at comments that her outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for school drop-off
A viral video showed a mom wearing a playsuit to school, and she’s responding to parents concerns
A mom is hitting back at parent’s comments that her school drop-off outfit was too inappropriate to be around children.
Vanesa Medina was recorded while dropping her son off at school in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. As she carried her son’s backpack from the car, another parent secretly filmed the fitness model, who was wearing a pink and white fitted romper. In the clip, the woman filming comments that her clothes are “inappropriate” to wear in front of young children, and it wasn’t the first time Medina had worn something “revealing” at morning drop-off.
The video went viral on social media, and Medina — who is a fitness model — took to Facebook to respond to her critics. In the translated post, she wrote, “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who sent messages of support, signs of affection and appreciation with such beautiful words, and defending me on social media over that video that went viral with bad intentions against me.” Medina said that by posting the video, the concerned parent had exposed her four-year-old son to the internet, without knowing that is a crime.
“I’m a fit mommy who works and takes care of my baby boy with all the love in the world,” Medina added.
