A mother has shared a sweet moment between herself and her five-year-old after it was accidentally captured by her home’s security camera.

TikTok user Destiny Bennett, @thebennettgang, often shares parenting and marriage tips on the platform, along with clips of her children.

However, this past December, Bennett shared a video on TikTok of one conversation with her son that she had no idea was being documented by her doorbell camera.

“Can’t believe I caught this on camera,” she wrote in the caption.

The touching video, which was captured as the pair were leaving their home, began with Bennett bent down and looking at her son.

“My five year old really struggles with big feelings and regulating his emotions,” the text over the video reads. “This morning he was dealing with a lot of anger and I felt myself getting triggered by his behaviour so I decided we should take a walk.”

In the video, Bennett could be seen telling her son how much she loves him, but also explaining that she wanted him to learn how to manage and regulate his feelings.

“I love you very much,” she said to him. “Do you know how much I love you?” After he shook his head, Bennett opened her arms wide and said: “I love you this much.”

“I can see how angry you are, and I want you to feel better,” Bennett then told her child. “I want you to love yourself to see how angry you are and want to feel better. “

“Sometimes feeling better is getting the things that we want,” she added. “But sometimes you can’t get the things that you want, and it’s okay to be angry. But then we have to be able to let it go, and understand that we’re not going to get it.”

She explained to her son that he has to “find another way to make [his] body feel better” and emphasised the importance of self-love.

“I need you to love you,” she said. “I love you. Let’s have a good day today, okay.”

The TikTok video has more than 7m views so far, with viewers noting how heartwarming the moment was and applauding Bennett’s parenting skills.

“My inner child is crying. Thank you for being an amazing parent,” one person wrote, while another said: “This generation is gonna raise some emotionally intelligent people and I love it so much.”

Other viewers said they wished they had been raised the same way, while expressing their hopes that Bennett’s parenting style be passed on.

“This conversation right here, while it seems simple, is everything,” a TikTok user wrote. “I wish someone could have done that for me. Keep up the good work!”

Another person said: “We are going to be the best parents, because of our deep understanding of being so small and having no words, while someone else wrote: “This is the type of mom I wanna be.”

On Bennett’s TikTok account, the video has been labelled a form of “gentle parenting.” According to Verywell Family, this style is designed to raise “happy, confident children” using “four main elements: empathy, respect, understanding, and boundaries.” It also focuses on parents encouraging the qualities that they want from their children with age-appropriate discipline.

