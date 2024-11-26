Any mother rushed off her feet can benefit from a breast pump. A mum’s best friend when it comes to nursing, these nursing aids come in many sizes and forms - so it’s tricky to know where to start.

Luckily for you, Momcozy has just launched its Black Friday 2024 sale with up to 25% off its bestselling wearable breast pumps. Plus, deals on nursing bras, baby monitors and more.

Founded in 2018 with the company’s motto “Always Put Moms First”, Momcozy is at the forefront of innovation in the maternity world. Providing high quality, hospital-grade products for nursing mothers, the brand’s mission is to make breastfeeding easier and more comfortable.

All its designs are user-friendly and designed to slot easily into a busy mother’s lifestyle, from its breast feeding bras to life changing, hands-free pumps. Having won over mothers and medical professionals alike, Momcozy’s pumps are a must-have for women juggling nursing, work or other child care.

One of the brand’s first products, its wearable breast pump bra (£32, Momcozy.com) marries practicality and style thanks to its flattering silhouette, inclusive size range and clever features. From the CozyFitClasp that helps it transition seamlessly from a daily bra into a pumping bra to the flexible fabric that accommodates wearable breast pumps such as the M5 and S12 Pro.

But it’s the wearable breast pumps that put Momcozy on the map. A life changing purchase for expecting and new mothers, models like the S9 and M5 boast an intuitive design that’s easy to set up and use either in or outside the house. The pumping is so effective that it’s hospital grade, which is even more impressive considering the price.

The flagship V1 offers exceptional comfort and support for mothers, with five star reviews to boot. The double pump design has nine intensity settings, with the double-sealed, skin-friendly silicone cups keeping leakage at bay. The cups are also totally transparent, making visibility easy while the 230ml milk capacity is perfect for those with a larger supply or who wish to express larger quantities. Designed with inclusivity in mind, you get 24mm and 27mm flanges (the bit that sits against the nipple), as well as three smaller sized inserts. A handy nipple ruler helps you decide which size. Better yet, this bundle includes a leakless pumping sports bra for further nursing ease (£206.99, Momcozy.com).

Then there’s the ultra light V2 model. With mighty suction power and whisper-quiet operation, the pocket-size pumps make hands-free breastfeeding a breeze as they weigh just 120g each. The silicone flange is double sealed and skin-friendly while there’s 27 modes formed by combining three massage types and nine levels. Coming in five sizes (17mm,19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 27mm), it’s easy to find the perfect fit. Ideal for on-the-go mums, the brand’s Black Friday event means you can save on the clever breast pump (£199.99, Momcozy.com) for a limited time only.

Whether you’re an expecting first-time mum looking to make your first breastfeeding experience easier or you’re a new mum juggling older children, elevate your nursing and shop up to 25% off in Momcozy’s Black Friday sale across everything from nursing bras to wearable breast pumps.

