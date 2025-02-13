Soothe pregnancy aches and rest easy with the Momcozy U-Shaped Huggable pillow

Pregnancy is a journey of transformation, from the glow of the second trimester to the challenges of the third. And through it all, one thing remains clear: mums need comfort. At Momcozy, the mission is to create products that cater to the real, everyday needs of expecting mothers and offer easy ways to…well, the trials and tribulations of growing a little human!

With the motto “always put moms first,” Momcozy was born out of a desire to provide practical, accessible solutions for the modern mum – whether she’s a mom, mum, mam or mama. From best-selling pumping bras (from £24, Momcozy.com ) and wearable breast pumps (from £64.99, Momcozy.com ), to a growing lineup of maternity essentials, Momcozy has earned the trust of over three million mums worldwide. But they don’t stop there. Whether it’s adapting to pregnancy changes or navigating the early days of parenthood, they understand that comfort is key at every stage.

While pregnancy pillows aren’t exactly a new idea, the Momcozy U-Shaped Huggable pillow (£54.99, Momcozy.com ) is in a league of its own. It’s like the difference between a cup of tea made by your well-meaning but hopeless co-worker and a perfect golden-tinged cup of Yorkshire char. Rest assured, the Momcozy pillow is the latter. Designed to support you through every restless night, this pillow isn’t just a product – it’s your new maternity companion, here to make every nap or Netflix binge feel like a luxury.

Full-body hug, no strings attached

40 weeks of pregnancy, naturally, warrant a little extra TLC, and the Momcozy Huggable pillow has it in spades. Its U-shape design wraps around your body like a cozy embrace (as is the brand’s namesake), offering support from head to toe without the need for multiple pillows. You can choose between a soft velvet cover for that plush, indulgent feel, or a cooling fabric to keep things breezy during those warmer nights. Whether you’re lounging or trying to sleep, this pillow provides a restful experience that cradles you through every moment. It’s the kind of support that feels like a personal bodyguard – reliable, but never overbearing.

Wave goodbye to pregnancy pains

Pregnancy brings its share of discomfort, but it doesn’t have to be that way. You and your partner might have grown accustomed to your nightly Olympic tossing and turning routine – mum-to-be secures gold! – but battling for pillows all night isn’t ideal. The Momcozy pillow is here to help everyone

Its thoughtful design works to support key areas like the back, hips, and legs, easing pain in those zones as well as the all-over pressure that comes with pregnancy’s physical changes. Plus, the pillow’s high-quality polyfill blend gives you firm, lasting support, reducing leg swelling and promoting better circulation throughout the night. You’ll feel like you’re getting a helping hand that works overtime – minus the actual overtime! Now that’s what we call relief.

One pillow, all the right angles

Whether you’re lying on your back, side or front, the Momcozy Huggable adapts to your bump/post-partum body’s needs. Certainly, it’s ideal for both pre and post-natal support, and makes those precious minutes of ‘sleeping when they sleep’ kip all the more worthwhile. What’s more, it creates a cozy nest wherever you need it most – be it for breastfeeding baby or merely propping up your latest Waterstones page-tuner. And, with a removable, washable cover for easy upkeep, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee plus a one-year warranty, this pillow’s got your back (literally). Ready to make bedtime a breeze, or perhaps to step up a loved one’s end-of-pregnancy snoozes?

